Sofia Vergara Flaunts Majestic Cleavage In Plunging Floral Dress

Sofia Vergara is once again turning heads on social media with her sizzling photos. On Thursday, the glamorous Modern Family star updated her Instagram profile with a gorgeous pic that got immediately noticed by her massive following.

Captured well after sundown, the photo in question showed Sofia enjoying an elegant night out in town. The 46-year-old stunner is known for her youthful and seductive fashion style. As her 16.6 million Instagram followers know all too well, she often showcases her voluptuous curves in clingy, form-fitting outfits. However, her latest snap proved a tad more sweltering than her usual posts – and was certainly a sight to behold.

Posted late in the evening, the new photo offered fans a splendid view of Sofia’s majestic figure, while also treating her vast base of admirers to some spectacular scenery. Photographed against the backdrop of a historic city, the ageless beauty wowed fans with a fabulous look that put her jaw-dropping physique on display.

For her latest Instagram pic, Sofia poured her bountiful curves into an eye-catching yellow floral dress. Boasting thin spaghetti straps and a plunging sweetheart neckline, the stylish garment beautifully flattered her generous décolletage area, luring the gaze toward her buxom curves.

Sofia looked nothing short of irresistible in the revealing dress. Snapped on an elegant terrace, with the picturesque city line unfolding in the background under the cover of the night, the bubbly Colombian-born beauty emerged as the focal point of the shot, basking in the spotlight both literally and figuratively.

While the snapshot appeared to be a candid photo, as Sofia didn’t seem to be aware of being photographed and didn’t even look at the camera, the pic certainly did justice to her head-turning beauty. The Hot Pursuit actress cut a chic yet very provocative figure in the low-cut dress, flaunting her deep cleavage in the daring attire. Fans might even argue that her look was a braless one, since the gorgeous Latina didn’t seem to be wearing any kind of support underneath the chest-clinging frock.

Sofia showcased more than her shapely bust in the alluring dress. Featuring a lively pattern of olive-colored leaves and delicate white flowers, the yellow frock hugged her impossibly tiny waist, highlighting Sofia’s voluptuous hourglass figure. Ever the glam queen, she accessorized with large gold hoop earrings and a couple of lavish gold bracelets, including one shaped like a shiny serpent coiled around her wrist.

The age-defying beauty wore her honey-colored tresses down, letting her long locks drape freely down her back. She rocked natural-looking makeup, and only accentuated her beautiful features with a subtle shimmering eyeshadow and a touch of lipstick. To top off her look, she sported a fashionable woven purse with a gold chain strap – one chosen to match the color of her dress and to compliment her jewelry.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sofia showed off her eye-catching outfit in another photo shared on the same day. Shortly before heading out, the stunning actress stopped for a full-body selfie, posing in a floor-length mirror to give fans a more detailed look at her dress.

As per usual, her post raked in a lot of engagement on Instagram. The latest photo amassed upward of 190,000 likes. In addition, 815 people took to the comments section to gush over Sofia’s beauty. Compliments poured in, as both her English-speaking fans and her Spanish-speaking admirers piled on the praises for her look in their respective native tongues.

“Gorgeous!!!” read one message, trailed by two heart emoji and a pair of fire emoji.

“That dress,” wrote a second fan, adding a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

A third Instagram user branded Sofia as “Colombia’s Queen.”

“Demasiado hermosa,” penned a fourth person, in a comment that translates as, “Too beautiful.”