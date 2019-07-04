LeAnn Rimes Stuns In Sexy New Bikini Photo

LeAnn Rimes took to social media this week to show off her sexy beach body as she and her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, were off on a romantic vacation together.

According to The Daily Mail, LeAnn Rimes got pulses racing on Wednesday after she posted a photo of herself rocking a tiny bikini on her Instagram account.

In the photo, the singer is seen splashing out of the water wearing the skimpy swimwear. Rimes dons a classic bikini top with a pair of matching, high-waisted bottoms. Her long, blonde hair is soaking wet from a dip in the water, and she runs her hands through her wet mane in the photo.

Rimes put her ample cleavage, flat tummy, and toned abs on full display in the photo, gaining tons of admiring comments from her loyal social media followers.

In another photo, LeAnn wears her white bikini as she snuggles up to Eddie, who goes shirtless in a pair of navy blue board shorts, as they both don sunglasses to shield their eyes from the hot sun in Miami, where they’re vacationing.

In other snaps, the couple smiles together for a sweet selfie, and Cibrian is seen driving a boat through the water.

According to USA Today, LeAnn Rimes recently sparked controversy when she inked a brand new tattoo that reads, “god’s work” on her forearm.

After Rimes posted a photo of her tattoo on Instagram, many of her followers immediately began to criticize the ink, complaining that God should be capitalized, instead of written in lower case script as it appears on her arm.

Although Rimes took a lot of heat online about her new tattoo, she didn’t directly respond to her haters. Instead, she replied with a black heart emoji to one follower who defended her.

“Remember everyone’s journey is different. If you’re a believer like me, remember how you went from doubt, to belief, to faith. Remember everyone’s belief system is not like yours. Btw, I’m sure LeAnn knows the difference between God & god and she wrote it exactly how she wanted to, in how it’s meaningful to her,” the social media user wrote, showing the singer some love amid the criticism.

“Thank you … for my beautiful new ink!” Rimes wrote on social media after getting her new ink, giving a shout out to her tattoo artist, Daniel Winter, who also recently gave Lady Gaga some ink.

Fans can see more of LeAnn Rimes by following the country singer on Instagram.