Halsey Flashes Bra & Panties Under See-Through Dress

Halsey showed up to the MTV Millennial Awards this week looking sexy.

According to The Daily Mail, Halsey headed to Brazil for the awards show, and she turned heads on the red carpet when she showed up in a completely see-through dress.

In the photos from the event, the singer is seen sporting a lime green, sheer dress. The gown boasted floral detailing and showed off Haley’s black bra and panties underneath.

The singer had her shoulder-length, black hair styled in soft, straight strands that fell around her face. She also sported fringe bangs across her forehead.

The “Without Me” songstress also donned a full face of makeup for the event, which included a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, and thick lashes. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow, and a light pink color on her lips to her glam look.

Halsey accessorized her ensemble with a chunky, black chain around her neck and a pair of clear heels. The singer also donned black polish on her long, pointed nails as she showed off her ample cleavage, flat tummy, and toned abs underneath her see-through dress, and left little to the imagination in her racy black lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Halsey has been traveling a lot lately. She recently took a trip to the “jungle,” where she suffered a painful injury.

The singer revealed that she was trying to do a good deed and save a butterfly she found, but instead, she ended up hurting herself in the process.

“I was trying to save a hurt butterfly in the jungle. I broke my toe. Turns out the butterfly was already dead. I have alien feet I know. I sacrificed having nice feet when I committed to a life of dancing on stages and saving dead butterflies. this hurts. 3 radio shows in California this week. Catch me hobbling around,” the singer wrote in the caption of her a photo showing both her broken toe and the dead insect.

The outing was the first public appearance for Halsey after she publicly supported fellow singer, Taylor Swift, in her battle to regain her masters.

Swift stunned fans earlier this month after claiming she was being bullied by music manager, Scooter Braun, revealing that she was not allowed to own her music due to Braun’s purchase of her past songs.

