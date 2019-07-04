‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Release Date Rumors: Fans May Have Another Long Wait For A New Season

Stranger Things 3 is already in the rear-view for the most dedicated of binge watchers, and now a new question arises — when will Stranger Things Season 4 be released?

The long-anticipated third season of the Netflix thriller was released in the early morning hours on July 4, showing the third year of supernatural drama in Hawkins, Indiana. While this report is spoiler-free for those who have yet to finish Stranger Things 3, there are already some indications of just when the fourth season could be released, and it will likely be another long wait.

To start, there is no official confirmation that Stranger Things will be returning for a fourth season. Producer Shawn Levy recently told Collider that the season is “definitely happening” and others involved in the show have spoken openly about what could happen after Season 3, but Netflix has yet to confirm it. That could mean that pre-production is still some time away from starting.

Even without the official confirmation yet, Levy said they already have a “good sense” of what will happen in the fourth season and possibly even a fifth.

“I mean I will say we have a good sense of stuff that happens in Season Four,” he said, adding, “There’s very much the possibility of a season beyond that one, that’s currently undecided.”

Others are not so certain about a fifth season. As Newsweek noted, the show creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, have given some strong indications that the show will wrap up after Season 4.

“We just have to keep adjusting the story… Though I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year,” Matt told Vulture in 2017, via Newsweek.

Whatever happens, fans who want to see more Stranger Things after binge-watching Season 3 will have quite a while to wait. Because there has not yet been any filming for Stranger Things Season 4, any potential release would likely be more than a year away, PopBuzz speculated. The report noted that Season 3 began shooting in April 2018 and took another 15 months before it finally went live on Netflix, so assuming it would stick to the same schedule, Stranger Things Season 4 would not be out until late 2020 at the earliest, and more than likely into 2021.

So while it’s not clear yet just when Stranger Things Season 4 could be released, it’s safe to say that fans will have quite a bit of a wait ahead of them to see what will likely be the show’s conclusion.