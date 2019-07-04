Australian Model Gabby Epstein Stuns In Itty-Bitty Nude Bikini In New Photos

Instagram may have been glitching for most of the day, but it wasn’t enough to keep Gabby Epstein from sharing some sizzling new bikini snaps with her millions of fans.

The latest glimpse of the Australian bombshell in a bikini came on Wednesday, July 3, and the post certain did not go unnoticed. The upload included not one, but three sexy shots of Gabby during her trip to Anguilla, where she is currently doing work with the online clothing brand SHEIN. The social media sensation sent pulses racing in a seriously skimpy two-piece, working the camera to show off every angle of her flawless physique as she enjoyed a boating trip out on the gorgeous blue water.

In the first photo of the series, the blonde babe stood with her back to the camera, offering her 2.2 million followers a look at how well her nude bikini highlighted her famous curves. The mesh number perfectly popped against her bronzed skin, and tied together in a delicate bow in the small of her back to accentuate her slender frame. Meanwhile, the cheeky matching bottoms of the set left very little to the imagination, exposing the stunner’s long, toned legs and curvy booty almost in its entirety.

A swipe through the next two photos reveals that Gabby turned around to face the camera, showing off not only the front half of her barely-there ensemble, but also the bright pink snorkeling mask she wore on her head. Her skimpy bikini top hardly contained her voluptuous assets, which threatened to spill over the top of its low, wide scoop neckline, and the bottoms sat low on her hips to draw eyes to her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

The Aussie beauty piled on accessories to her itty-bitty ensemble, including a stack of delicate necklaces that fell over her exposed decolletage. Her signature platinum tresses were worn in a messy updo, while her face was completely makeup free to let her natural beauty shine.

It wasn’t long before Gabby’s followers began showering the stunner with love for the latest addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 33,000 likes, and the count keeps going up by the minute. Dozens took to the comments section as well to compliment the babe on her jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely stunning,” one person wrote, while another called her a “queen.”

Loading...

“Goals,” commented a third.

The new post is hardly the first glimpse that Gabby has given her fans of her time in Anguilla. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model hit the beach yesterday in a sexy navy blue two-piece that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure, and shared a few snaps of the ensemble that sent her followers absolutely wild.