‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Gets Soaking Wet After Falling Off Ladder And Into Pool

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer isn’t afraid to laugh at herself and she recently shared a hilarious video of herself on Instagram.

In the video, Leah climbs the ladder to her above ground pool in an attempt to get it ready before she left for vacation. Wearing shorts, a shirt, and sandals, Leah reaches to place the vacuum in the pool. As she reaches over the side, the ladder begins to tilt to the left. She is able to steady herself momentarily with the help of a friend she and continues to reach forward to place the vacuum in the pool. This time, though, the ladder tips forward with Leah still on it and she goes headfirst into the pool. She turns around to her friend who was there helping and Leah starts laughing.

With the video, she included the caption, “Yep! This happened today… I was just trying to get the pool finished before we leave for two weeks.”

Some fans noticed that Leah’s phone was in her back pocket when she fell into the pool. Since Leah went headfirst into the pool and got completely soaked, some wondered if her phone survived or not.

“yep! My phone did not survive this…,” Leah wrote in the comments replying to a fan who asked.

The mom of three is currently on vacation with her friend and Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry. While the two have taken vacations together in the past, this is the first time they have taken a trip with all of their kids. Leah’s three daughters and Kailyn’s three sons are all on vacation with them in Hawaii.

Leah was introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she learned she was pregnant with twin daughters. Leah and Corey Simms, the father of her twins, married after welcoming their twin daughters, Aleeah and Aliannah. The couple divorced after less than a year of marriage and Leah eventually moved on with a man named Jeremy Calvert. The two married and have one daughter together, Addie. The couple eventually divorced and Leah is currently single, though as previously reported by The Inquisitr, rumors of a reconciliation between the two have been swirling.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 recently wrapped up, but the cast is reportedly filming for Season 9B. It is unclear if cameras are following Kailyn and Leah on their Hawaiian vacation or when the new season of the show will air. For now, fans can catch up with new episodes of Teen Mom OG airing Monday nights on MTV.