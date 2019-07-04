Fotis Dulos, Estranged Husband Of Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos, Proclaims Innocence

'I know what I’ve done, I know what I haven’t done,' said Fotis Dulos in a new television interview.

Missing Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos hasn’t been seen in over a month. The 50-year-old was last seen when dropping her kids off at school on May 24. Her estranged husband Fotis Dulos is being considered one of the primary suspects in the case. He and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis were seen on video surveillance on the night that Jennifer went missing driving through the night. They stopped at various dumpsters where the dropped off bags that were later found to contain Jennifer’s bloody garments. Despite how guilty he looks, Fotis has proclaimed his innocence all along and is now doing so in a television interview, according to Fox News.

There’s no hiding the fact that Jennifer and Fotis have a rocky past. Jennifer had previously accused him of threatening her and being controlling and verbally abusive. She also stated in court documents that she believed he would retaliate upon her in some way when she officially filed for divorce. Now Fotis is telling a different story. In a live interview on Tuesday, he admitted that while he and Jennifer had their differences, he never actually hurt her and that he isn’t at all the monster that the media has been painting him to be.

“I know what I’ve done, I know what I haven’t done. I have to stand and fight and hope that the truth is going to come out. I had my differences with Jennifer like many people do when they go through a marriage. It didn’t work out for us, but that doesn’t mean that I wish her ill in any way.”

Fotis stated that in the case of a missing person, the spouse is often the one who is guilty.

“Statistically when this happens. 90 or 95 percent [of the time] it’s the spouse.”

Fotis Dulos emerges at Sturbridge Hill home to continue work https://t.co/BXROEpW2My — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) July 3, 2019

Still, he insists that he is the exception and that he belongs in the “5 or 10 percent” of spouses who are innocent.

The Dulos children range in age from 8-years-old to 13-years-old. Prior to Jennifer’s disappearance, she and Fotis were in the midst of a nasty custody battle over them. Currently, all five children are living with Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber, in her New York City apartment. Gloria is now seeking custody over them in case that Jennifer does not ever return alive.

On the night that Jennifer disappeared, her blood was found on the floor of her garage. Such signs suggest that she was attacked.