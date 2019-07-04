Carice van Houten Opens Up About Her Nude Scenes In ‘Game Of Thrones’

Carice reveals that she would be more uncomfortable now about doing those nude scenes.

Let’s face it, many people initially tuned into HBO’s Game of Thrones with the promise of plenty of nudity. However, after getting what they came for, a lot of those viewers then stuck around for the complex storylines and the intrigue that comes with wanting to know who would finally succeed at obtaining the iron throne.

Over the years, many of the actors have commented on the nude scenes within the series. Now, Carice van Houten, who played the red priestess called Melisandre, has also added her thoughts regarding the nudity in Game of Thrones.

Prior to starring in Game of Thrones, von Houten had starred in the Paul Verhoeven movie, Black Book. In that role, nudity was required and was also a talking point. So, heading into Game of Thrones, it was not something new or unexpected for the actor.

Carice van Houten, as Melisandre, showed full frontal nudity at points in Game of Thrones. As the actor recently explained to Deadline, being Dutch helped her deal with the excessive nudity. However, it still made her uncomfortable at times.

“The Dutch are quite open-minded, we’re a bit easier with that. But it’s never comfortable being the only one undressed on set.”

Carice also pointed out that Melisandre’s nude scenes were filmed before she had given birth to her first child. Had these scenes occurred after her pregnancy, she might have been more hesitant to strip down in front of the cameras.

“It was before I had a child. I would be more uncomfortable now. The times have changed in many ways.”

Carice also pointed out that as she has grown older and become more confident in her position, she might not be as likely to agree outright to nudity in front of the camera.

“Back then, it was all a little overwhelming. No one forced me into anything but, in hindsight, I might have been a little more cautious with it.”

As Game of Thrones progressed and the audience base grew, the amount of nudity dropped. Viewers were hooked by this point and continued to watch for a variety of other reasons. Carice believes that later seasons proved that nudity was no longer the only drawcard for the series.

“It also showed that you don’t need it,” von Houten told Deadline.

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, no release date has yet been announced for this new series.