Kim Kardashian Puts Insane Curves On Display In Tight Purple Dress

Kim Kardashian got pulses racing in a sexy purple dress this week in Hollywood.

According to the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian was photographed by paparazzi as she stepped out for a dinner date in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen hitting the town in a skin-tight purple dress, which left little to the imagination and put all of Kim’s curves on full display.

Kim’s gown boasted one sleeve and an asymmetrical skirt. The dress flaunted Kim’s world-famous hourglass figure, her ample cleavage, curvy backside, and long, lean legs.

Kardashian had her shoulder-length, dark hair pulled back halfway behind her head. The rest of Kim’s main was styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder.

She completed her look with a pair of flip flop high heels, which she’s been seen sporting regularly throughout the summer.

The mother-of-four also wore a full face of makeup for the outing, which included a darkened eyebrow, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. Kim added to her glam look by rocking pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, purple eye shadow, and her signature nude lip color, which likely comes from her own KKW makeup brand.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian’s flawless figure is the result of her strict diet and exercise routine. Last year, the reality star revealed how dedicated she is to hitting the gym in order to keep her toned frame.

“I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary,” Kim previously dished to People.

Kardashian even revealed that she dropped a significant amount of weight thinks to the weight training regimen.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels good. I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it,” Kim added.

