Jen Selter Rocks Red Thong Bikini On Italian Vacation

Jen Selter has been keeping her 12.8 million Instagram followers interested lately by sharing photos with a wide variety of backgrounds. It seems that every day she’s in a different location. One day, she’s filming a workout video in her modern New York City apartment. The next, she’s on a sandy beach somewhere. Then, she’s strutting her stuff down the cobblestone streets of Mexico.

Selter is definitely on a bit of a travel kick, and in her latest shot, she’s sharing her adventures on the Amalfi Coast. In honor of the stunning Italian spot, she opted to share not just one, but two shots of herself in a bright red bikini.

In the first photo, she’s rocking the bikini and a pair of sunglasses and throwing a peace sign up in the air. The sun is shining, she seems to be basking in the beauty of it all, and she’s standing on a small outpost in a clear blue body of water. She looks carefree and totally happy.

In the second shot, she’s opted to give fans a glimpse at her tantalizing curves from behind. The angle allows her to showcase one of her most famous assets in a pair of tiny red thong bikini bottoms and a tie-back bikini top. The second shot features a more contemplative side of Selter, as she stares out at the water and takes in the sights around her.

Her followers loved the photo, and many responded to the question Selter asked in the caption, sharing the exotic destinations where they hope to travel one day. Countless numbers of followers wished her happy traveling, and many others simply commented on her stunning physique.

Selter’s caption indicates that her followers may very well be treated to a few more international bikini shots, as she’s heading to a few different destinations before the week is up.

She rarely seems to wear the same bikini twice, so it’s just a matter of time before she shares another sizzling look with her followers.

Selter has been open and honest about her journey to the top, admitting in an interview with Women’s Health that she sort of fell into the world of being a fitness influencer.

“At the time, fitness wasn’t really as much of a ‘thing.’ Jillian Michaels was the only fitness person I knew of back then. There weren’t many others to look up to and I couldn’t find any fitness photos online, so at the gym I thought ‘I’ll take some and post them on the internet.”

Her audience grew and grew until it reached the millions, and people began tuning in regularly to see shots of her gym-sculpted curves.