‘The Walking Dead’: What Does The Conclusion Of The Comics Mean For The TV Series?

As the comic book series concludes, fans are wondering what will happen with the TV version of 'The Walking Dead.'

With the shock revelation of the conclusion of The Walking Dead comics, fans of the television series are now wondering how this will impact storylines for AMC.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the TV and comic book versions of The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you are not up to date across both platforms and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman surprised comic book fans by unexpectedly concluding the series with issue 193. Kirkman had kept the ending so secret that extra covers were commissioned in order to maintain the persona of the series still being in production.

While many fans were shocked and surprised, they were also happy with the way the comic book series concluded. However, for fans that also watch the TV series which is based on the comics, there is now some concern at just how much longer AMC will continue on with the franchise.

There is still plenty of storylines that AMC can follow in their TV adaptation of The Walking Dead. However, as The Hollywood Reporter points out, from a perspective of the characters, it might be harder to adapt.

Most significantly, Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs), who has died in the TV series, he still lives on in the comics. His father, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) has just died in the comics but remains alive in the TV series, albeit in a completely different location to the comic book setting. Along with these major changes, there will likely have to be a major shuffle fo storylines and deviations as AMC changes the course of the TV version of The Walking Dead. This is something that AMC has done previously not only when they have killed off characters that live on in the comics but when entirely new characters are introduced that don’t have a comic counterpart. So, in this regard, AMC should be fine.

AMC

But, what will AMC do once they catch up to the comic books regarding the storylines?

Negan, the All Out War, and the Whisperers have all made their crossover from the comics to the TV series. The Commonwealth, a comic book staple, is also set to make a major appearance in AMC’s The Walking Dead, as well. Which means that there is still plenty of source material for AMC to use before they have to consider how the TV series will end. In addition, already AMC has a spin-off series as well as others in development, so the network is used to creating their own content within the Walking Dead universe.

For viewers, it will likely be a matter of having to wait and see what happens with the TV series and what AMC decide to do with the franchise. However, considering the ratings, which are dropping slightly but still substantial, it seems likely that this series will remain on television for some time yet.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will air later in 2019. Its companion series, Fear the Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night at 9 p.m.