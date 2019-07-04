Man Believed To Be Dead Wakes Up At His Own Funeral, Shocking Mourners

An Indian man woke up just before his own burial.

Mohammad Furqan is a 20-year-old man from the Northern Indian city of Lucknow in India. In June, he had a terrible accident and was brought in to the local hospital for life-saving treatment. On June 21, he fell unconscious and didn’t wake up. As the weeks passed, it didn’t appear that he had any chance of recovering. His family could no longer afford the treatment the hospital was providing. Thus, this past Monday he was pronounced dead. Then something happened that was nothing short of miraculous, according to Fox News.

Furqan’s family held a funeral for him as they prepared to say what they believed were their final goodbyes to their loved one. Following the service, he was to be buried. However, he gave mourners the shock of their lives when he began moving his arms during the funeral. Terrified, they rushed him to a nearby hospital where it was determined that he was, in fact, alive. He currently remains on a ventilator. His family now claims they are traumatized because of the roller coaster of emotions they’ve had to go through in such a short amount of time. First, they had to come to grips with the fact that Furqan was dead. Then, they saw him moving while in his own casket.

Furqan’s older brother Mohammad Irfan issued a public statement regarding the bizarre turn of events.

“Devastated, we were preparing for the burial when some of us saw movement in his limbs. We immediately took Furqan to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where the doctors said he was alive and have put him on ventilator support. Devastated, we were preparing for the burial when some of us saw movement in his limbs. We immediately took Furqan to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where the doctors said he was alive and have put him on ventilator support.”

Man wakes up just before being buried at his own funeral.https://t.co/DVmEmCYGh7 pic.twitter.com/01hw4Fzwfz — LADbible (@ladbible) July 3, 2019

Loading...

So why did medical professionals pronounce Furqan deceased when he was still alive? That information has yet to be determined. The city’s chief medical officer will be conducting an investigation regarding the incident.

“We have taken cognizance of the incident and the matter will be thoroughly probed,” Narendra Agarwal said.

As for Furqan, he remains in serious condition but is most certainly not dead. He is still on a ventilator but does have a pulse and blood pressure. His reflexes are also working, a good sign that there is a possibility of him recovering.