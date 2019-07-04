Puffy-Faced Gigi Hadid Looks Unrecognizable: ‘What Happened With Her Face?’

Gigi Hadid’s latest public appearance has been noticed — the supermodel was photographed earlier today. The Daily Mail‘s July 3 photos definitely showed the 24-year-old’s killer legs, but they also showed a different-looking face. Fans have already been picking up on the snaps.

As the Daily Mail reports, Gigi is currently in Paris, France. The model has been attending the city’s Haute Couture Fashion Week. This “it” girl doesn’t just turn heads on the runway, though. Gigi had paparazzi going full steam as she left her hotel. The model appeared came stylishly clad — her navy-and-white mini dress was trendy, summery, and flaunted her long legs. The model hadn’t opted for a glamorous heeled look — instead, she embraced the summer in flat sandals. Gigi’s scraped-up hair came in a bun and she appeared makeup-free.

Full-length shots were, however, showcasing a puffy face — those that were zoomed-in showed it even more. This superstar is known for her fine features and stunning face, and while today’s outing saw Gigi looking as beautiful as ever, a slightly fuller face around the cheeks and chin had fans talking. Gigi wore dark shades – whether or not her eyes were puffy couldn’t be determined.

The Daily Mail’s comments section saw individuals asking about the model’s apparently puffy face.

Gigi Hadid puts on a VERY leggy display in a short navy number as she heads to the Valentino fashion show in Paris https://t.co/a52CWwqRy6 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 3, 2019

“Puffy face,” one wrote.

“What happened with her face? Why so puffy,” another chimed in.

Another individual proved a touch harsh with their comment, but their opinion echoed those of others.

“Her puffy face and untoned legs look terrible for someone so young. She always looks unhappy and dour [sic] even when she’s trying to look happy. She needs to eat and try to get to a lifestyle appropriate for someone her age, her current lifestyle looks like it killing her,” they wrote.

Loading...

Gigi may have appeared puffy-faced during her outing, but she did not seem unhealthy. This model is known for having a naturally lithe frame, but Gigi has her curves. While the high-fashion world of super-slim models comes with stereotypes of starvation – and some are true – it also gives genetically slim models a hard time. Alongside the likes of Kendall Jenner, Gigi is frequently probed for accusations of undereating. Fans of Gigi will, however, know that she is a burger lover. In fact, Gigi and Kendall hit a burger joint first thing following a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show some years ago.

Comments to today’s pictures were less about Gigi’s weight and more about her face, though. One fan turned a bit cruel with their “marshmallow” comparison, but the words seemed to suggest they’d picked up on the puffiness.

Fans wishing to see more of Gigi should follow her Instagram.