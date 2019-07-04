Kylie Jenner Teases Summer Cosmetics Launch With Sizzling Bikini Shot

Kylie Jenner’s brand, Kylie Cosmetics, is getting ready to launch their Summer Collection, and naturally, Jenner herself is taking to social media to promote the launch and build some hype. She recently shared a sizzling hot picture of herself posing in a bikini, looking super glamorous and sultry, reminding fans in the caption that the new collection would be available on July 10, 2019.

In the picture, Jenner is leaning against a textured wall with her eyes closed. She’s rocking a weave that is styled in perfectly effortless beach waves, making it look as though she’s a glam mermaid who just emerged from the ocean. She’s wearing a coral bikini top that shows off her assets, and though her arms are covering up her cleavage, there’s a peek of her curves from the side.

She’s opted to amp up the glamour by adding several chunky gold bangles to both of her arms, along with a pair of gold earrings. Her skin is glistening, as though she’s sweating in the steamy summer sun. The overall vibe is definitely sultry.

Her makeup is an integral component of the look, since she’s supposed to be promoting her cosmetics brand — and it definitely stands out. She’s rocking a super nude lipstick that looks like her natural color, which would be the perfect shade for a beach day. On her eyes, she’s got a blend of green and gold that looks sun-kissed and stunning.

Yesterday, Jenner shared a different shot of herself in a bikini, lounging on the beach with flawless makeup. Given that there are still a few days left until the launch of Kylie Cosmetics’ Summer Collection, the reality television star turned entrepreneur will likely have a few more teaser shots to get fans excited about the release.

Her followers certainly loved the steamy photo of the star with the coral bikini top, as the picture received over 870,000 likes within less than an hour. One fan simply commented, “I can’t deal.”

Jenner has also shared a few pictures of just the cosmetics themselves, and there’s a ton of fun, glittery eyeshadow shades as well as nude lipsticks. However, pictures that feature Jenner wearing the product are far more tantalizing for fans.

The beachy backdrop for all of Jenner’s poses is, in all likelihood, by design. As Cosmopolitan reports, the collection is called the Under The Sea collection. For beauty lovers looking to purchase every item, the whole collection is available packaged in a shell-shaped case.