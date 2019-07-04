Watch Jamaica Vs. United States CONCACAF Gold Cup Semifinal Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch

The USA Men's National team faces its toughest test of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, facing an athletic and determined Jamaica team that beat the Americans just one month ago.

The United States Men’s National Team face their toughest test of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup when they take on Jamaica in the second semifinal — a team that defeated the USA just one month ago, according to U.S. Soccer. Of course, the Reggae Boyz stunned the United States in the semifinals of the 2015 Goal Cup, sending them out 2-1. But USA got a measure of revenge in 2017 when the two sides met in the Gold Cup Final, taking the Cup by the same 2-1 score. This time, however, Jamaica will need to find a way past a U.S. defense anchored by goalie Zack Steffen that has not allowed a single goal in the four 2019 Gold Cup games it has played so far. Whether Jamaica can break up the U.S. clean sheet will be decided by the match that will live stream from Nashville.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal showdown on Sunday, pitting Jamaica against the United States, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Central Daylight Time at the 69,143-seat Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, July 3. That start time will be 9 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6 p.m. Pacific.

In the United Kingdom, kickoff is set for 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 4, British Summer Time. Fans in Jamaica and on many other Caribbean islands can catch the live stream starting at 9 p.m. in the Atlantic Standard Time Zone.

In addition to allowing exactly zero goals in the Gold Cup so far, Team USA has scored 12, while Jamaica has scored just five while allowing three, per Soccerway stats. But the more relevant result may be the Americans’ disappointingly sluggish performance against a lightly-regarded Curaçao team that held the U.S. to just a single goal.

In fact, as The Philadelphia Inquirer noted, Curaçao put six shots on target while the U.S. managed just three all game. The Red White and Blue will likely need more chances than that to get past Jamaica and meet Mexico in Sunday’s final, where they would have a chance at equaling the record of seven Gold Cup trophies held by El Tri.

Jamaica goalkeeper Andre Blake also stars for the MLS side Philadelphia Union. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Jamaica vs. United States 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup second semifinal match on Wednesday, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go, the online streaming service of Fox Sports, and FS1 which broadcasts the match on television. Accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Jamaica vs. Team USA match for free without the benefit of a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of these services will ask for credit card information and a subscription fee, but they each offer a seven-day free trial period, during which time fans can watch the Jamaica vs. United States contest — and the CONCACAF Gold Cup final and third-place matches later in that week-long period — streaming live for free.

In Jamaica and the Caribbean islands, CONCACAF Go will stream the match.

In Canada, the TSN Go sports platform will provide a live stream. And in the U.K. and Ireland, a live stream of the Jamaica vs. USA 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal can be accessed with the Free Sports TV.

For a complete list of live streaming sources for Jamaica vs. United States in countries around the world, check out Live Soccer TV.