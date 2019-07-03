Sara Underwood Sizzles In Barely-There Cardi B Fashion Nova Look

Playboy model Sara Underwood has been on an absolute Fashion Nova tear lately, posting endless selfies of herself in outfits from the popular online retailer. In addition to working on her unusual project of building cabins in the forest with her partner, Underwood is a so-called #NovaBabe, one of the retailer’s partners. She’s definitely holding up her end of the bargain, sharing several sizzling outfits with her 9.2 million followers.

The latest look she shared is actually from a new collaboration line between Fashion Nova and rapper Cardi B. Given Cardi’s often risque selection of outfits for red carpet events and her performances, it’s no surprise that the collaboration has some major sex appeal.

The look Underwood is wearing consists of a jacket and skirt, but it’s certainly not business attire. The jacket itself is fairly tame, featuring an unusual collar, some gold zipper details, and a bit of an architectural vibe on the slightly puffed sleeve. Over a tee or even a tank top, it would be relatively conservative. Underwood, however, has opted to wear it with nothing at all underneath. Consequently, her cleavage is fully on display, proving that even blazers can be sexy.

The skirt is even more intense. The high-waisted white skirt is a mini length and would show off plenty of leg no matter what. The piece has a unique detail of two gold zippers going up the front of the skirt, though, so that the wearer is able to reveal a bit of thigh, should she choose to do so. Underwood has decided to go wild, unzipping the skirt until it barely covers anything at all — she looks one gust of wind away from a wardrobe malfunction.

The animal lover was also quick to point out in her caption’s hashtags that the outfit was made from faux leather, not real leather.

Her followers loved the shot, which racked up over 80,000 likes in a matter of hours. One commented “fire is an understatement. Good God, You wear that well.”

Another follower couldn’t sing her praises enough, showering her with compliments.

“Sara, you are one of THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMEN I have ever laid my eyes upon. You are truly a stunning woman. In every way.”

The collaboration line has a ton of steamy looks, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see Underwood rock a few more of them in the days to come. From sheer bodysuits to leather bustiers to sheer mesh crop tops, the pieces Cardi has helped the retailer create definitely showcase curves and a lot of skin.