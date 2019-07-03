Sofia Vergara’s Sexy Elevator Selfie Gets Noticed: ‘Wow’

Sofia Vergara is once again wowing her fans. The Modern Family star has taken to Instagram for a sexy selfie – her July 3 snap has definitely been noticed.

Earlier today, Sofia updated her account. The photo showed the 46-year-old in selfie mode. Sofia snapped herself full-length – given her caption and look, it seemed like she was about to head out. A glamorous home setting of intricate tiling and gilded walls was ritzy, but there was no question who was taking center stage. Sofia was sizzling in a floor-length dress. The layered number came with golden and earth-toned hues, fine straps, and a daring neckline. The star had her cleavage on show, but she’d maintained her trademark class.

Sofia posed for the picture with her long hair down. Her makeup seemed minimal, although it looks like she rocked a bold lipstick. The actress sent the camera a piercing gaze alongside her world-renowned beauty.

Fans are going nuts over the picture

“Gorgeous dress. Beautiful colors,” one fan wrote.

“Wow,” another chimed in.

“Stunning as always,” wrote a third, who seemed familiar with this star’s style.

Sofia used an amusing arrow in her picture. It pointed towards men in the background – her caption clarified what was going on. While the men were waiting to be transported downstairs, Sofia was busy snapping herself in the mirror.

Despite being 46-years-old, the Colombian-American sensation remains a rival for younger starlets. Sofia’s fierce body is now as legendary as her acting skills. The glamorous character she plays on the much-loved Modern Family seems somewhat reflective of the woman underneath it. Sofia does, indeed, ooze glamor. Her elegant outfits come stylishly paired with high heels and fitted jackets. Her necklines are often plunging, but this is one woman who knows how to own her curves.

Buzz surrounding Sofia and her good looks is intense. Quite simply, fans are dying to know how this star maintains her youthful looks. Sofia opened up to Health on how good nutrition factors it all.

“I eat a lot of vegetables, and I eat blueberries, and I drink green tea. And I add, like, a spoon of powdered collagen to chamomile tea at night—I don’t know what that does [laughs] but I do it! And I try to drink lots of water.”

Fans would likely agree that Sofia wowed in her snap. The update proved popular, racking up over 62,000 likes within just two hours of going live. Fans wishing to see more of Sofia should follow her Instagram.