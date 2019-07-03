Ireland Baldwin Flaunts Busty Bod In A Pink Bra

Ireland Baldwin keeps her fans updated with a mixture of personal and professional photos, and some of her newest are of the latter. Baldwin looked amazing in a series of three images where she wore some impressive makeup and an interesting hairstyle. The first photo of the series showed her from her chest up, as she wore a pink bra and flaunted her cleavage. Her hair was also most easily seen in the picture, which was slicked back into a low ponytail. From there, it was braided and accessorized with a brown hair wrap. Ireland looked towards the distance with her lips slightly parted. Her makeup included an incredibly eye-catching shade of bright red lipstick, along with metallic pink eyeshadow. Her eyeliner was darker on her lower lid, and she also wore striking pink blush. She wore no necklaces but looked great in a pair of gold earrings.

The second and third photos were clearly from the same shoot and showed Ireland from a couple more angles. One picture showed her playing with her ponytail, while the third Instagram photo was of her facing the camera straight-on. She placed her hands on her head, while her blue eyes were accentuated thanks to the bright, white lighting.

Clearly, the model loved the third photo, as she updated her profile photo with it. With that being said, the down-to-earth model also posted a selfie earlier today. This time, she sported light pink hair, as she looked down at the camera while wearing minimal makeup. The Instagram update has garnered over 3,000 likes in the first hour since it was posted.

Just like many other children of famous celebrities, Ireland’s had to play a juggling game between carving out a path for herself while being constantly linked to her parents. She previously got honest about what that can be like, noted Mic.

“I’m forever grateful for the doors my parents have opened for me. It’s also a curse because people have an expectation of me and who I’m supposed to be. I must look like my mom. Constantly I’m a prisoner of expectation and I think that’s harmful to someone for their overall image. You’re trying so hard to be yourself, but every day I’m reminded, well, I don’t look like my parents…”

“I want to become my own person and I want to do it my own way,” she added, as she noted that the message is for people who think she wants to ride her parents’ coattails.