Shay Mitchell Flaunts Growing Baby Bump In Bikini On The Beach

Shay Mitchell absolutely shocked fans a few days ago when she shared a photo of herself with a sizeable baby bump on Instagram. Mitchell has been honest about her struggles with fertility in the past, admitting to Harper’s Bazaar that she had a miscarriage last year. Whether it was because of her history or because she simply wanted to avoid the paparazzi, Mitchell kept her current pregnancy to herself until she was quite a few months along. Then, she revealed it in the cheeky Instagram post.

Now that the secret’s out, Mitchell has no qualms with showing off her baby bump. Today, she shared a picture of herself on a scenic beach, laying out on the sand with the ocean waves lapping at her toes. She’s laying on a chic striped towel, and there’s a straw hat beside her for wearing if the sun gets a little too hot. Her hair is soaking wet, as though she’s just gone for a dip in the water, and she’s sprawled out, utterly relaxed.

She opted for a tiny bikini as her choice of swimwear, and the suit showcases all her curves flawlessly — from her body’s natural curves to the growing baby bump. And, it seems that sassy captions are her go-to for pregnancy posts — she made a joke in the reveal of her pregnancy about being able to go in the carpool lane, and with this post, she simply captioned it with the word beached. Given that the term beached whale is fairly common, it’s safe to say she was poking fun at her growing belly — although she looks absolutely stunning.

Fans loved the glimpse into Mitchell’s pregnancy journey, and the post racked up over 730,000 likes in less than an hour.

Her followers had plenty of comments about the sweet photo. One referenced the sunny day, commenting “awwwwwww the baby’s bout to come out sun kissed.”

Others simply commented on her beauty, and many fans who must have missed her naked belly reveal post expressed their surprise that Mitchell was pregnant. There were also quite a few followers who were asking who the father was since Mitchell has kept her relationship largely out of the public eye.

As Shape reports, Mitchell has confirmed the baby’s father is her boyfriend Matte Babel. The star has been taking her fans along with her on the pregnancy journey now that it’s been announced, even sharing some footage of an ultrasound. On her YouTube channel, she’s been expressing her excitement about the new chapter in her life, and many fans likely can’t wait to see what other pregnancy-related content she decides to share.