Katy Perry’s Bombshell Beach Swimsuit Noticed: ‘That, My Friends Is What You Call A Real Woman’

Katy Perry is in Hawaii. The singer is on tropical shores to shoot a music video, per The Daily Mail. Photos obtained by the newspaper have shown this stunner for what she is, although fans should prepare themselves for a different look. Katy’s trademark pixie didn’t manifest in the July 2 photos. Rather, the 34-year-old was rocking long blonde hair.

With her multi-colored swimsuit, rimmed shades, and straw hat, Katy appeared to be channeling all things tropical. The singer’s sizzling body has been noticed. While The Inquisitr has documented fans probing whether or not Katy might be pregnant, it had not chronicled the sheer praise that Katy received.

Comments left to The Daily Mail‘s comments section pointed towards many individuals thinking that Katy looks fantastic.

“Glad to see a famous woman with a natural normal body..” was one comment.

“That my friends is what you call a real woman” came from a Brit.

Other comments called the singer “gorgeous.”

One individual seemed keen to point out how healthy Katy’s image is, per their comment.

“She’s got the sexist mombod! She’s perfect. Not too skinny and not fat. That’s a normal size that girls should emulate!”

Katy did, indeed, look the embodiment of health. With perfectly-proportioned curves, solid muscle, and a golden tan covering both, this sensation was proving a knockout.

Hollywood comes as a fickle industry. The pressure to be super-slim is well-known. While celebrities such as Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift appear naturally slender, others are known to have maintained low weights as a result of an eating disorder. Portia de Rossi is one such famous face as the Australian actress has gone public about her battle. Demi Lovato is another star who has gone public with her struggles with bulimia.

Katy’s photos didn’t seem out to send a particular message. While the star’s plunging cleavage was on show, she didn’t appear to be posing in a provocative way. Katy certainly didn’t seem to be sending out a signal that looking rail-thin is good. This superstar looked fighting fit. The singer and reality judge has, however, struggled with her own mental health issues.

Speaking to Vogue, Katy opened up about her experiences.

“I have had bouts of situational depression and my heart was broken last year because, unknowingly, I put so much validity in the reaction of the public, and the public didn’t react in the way I had expected to … which broke my heart.”

Katy may have had her troubles in the past, but fans would likely agree that she looks incredible.