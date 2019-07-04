‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson’s Salary Reportedly Takes Huge Hit After She’s Demoted To ‘Friend’ Role

She may be known as the “OG of the OC,” but Vicki Gunvalson recently took a big hit — in more ways than one.

As fans know, Vicki has been with The Real Housewives of Orange County from the show’s beginning in 2006. Viewers have watched her go through a number of big events in her life including divorce, getting a new boyfriend, and becoming a grandma. Earlier this week, news broke that the mother of two would be demoted to a “friend” role on the series. With that news also comes more unfortunate news for Gunvalson — a pay cut. According to Radar Online, Vicki’s salary is being slashed in half now that she’s just considered a “friend.” In the past, the reality star was raking in upwards of $1 million per season, but now she’s making less than half of that, an insider says.

“With her $60,000 per episode before this, her RHOC salary was approximately $1.26 million,” the insider revealed, noting that if she appears in all 21 episodes from the upcoming season, she’d rake in $420,000.

The insider also revealed that it’s “likely” that Vicki will not appear in every single episode this season, but also added that despite her huge pay cut, she’s still pretty lucky in terms of salary.

“A new Housewife begs for $5,000 an episode, so for Vicki to be getting that much she is very lucky,” the source said.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that the 57-year-old was being demoted from the show that made her famous. The news broke when the Season 14 cast photo was revealed and Vicki was not included in it. Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson will all be returning to the show while Bravo also added a new lady, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, to the mix.

According to a source, Vicki did everything in her power to try and keep her role on the show, and even convinced boyfriend Steve Lodge to propose in hopes that that would help her chances of staying on board. Unfortunately, her efforts fell short.

“She was never offered a full-time housewife position. They told her she could prove herself, but just an engagement won’t save you. Although that’s what she pitched to them.”

Luckily, Vicki appears to be taking everything in stride and shared a post on her Instagram account, accompanied by a beautiful photo of herself, telling fans that she would be back on TV very soon.

“For the past 14 years I’ve opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on The Real Housewives of Orange County and I am proud to be the “OG of the OC”. I am back again this season right in the middle of the action in a different role,” she wrote. “I hope you have as much fun watching the show as I did living it in front of the cameras. Stay tuned to Bravo August 6th for more of the Tres Amigas.”

She also shared a few photos of herself and pals Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador. Needless to say, fans are excited to see her back, even if her role is not as big.