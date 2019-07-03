Olivia Culpo Flaunts Major Cleavage & Debuts New Eye Color On Instagram

Olivia Culpo stunned fans with a wholly new look yesterday, as she rocked some colored contacts. These contacts can be worn even by people who don’t need a prescription and can help you achieve an entirely new eye color. Olivia has dark brown eyes but opted for a hazel look temporarily. She shared a photo of her new look as a selfie that she took in the car. The model wore a structured white crop top along with gold hoop earrings. Her hair was pulled back in a half-up, half-down hairstyle, as she smiled sweetly while wearing pink lipstick. Her eye makeup was especially eye-catching, as she wore a pronounced cat eye. She held the phone with her right hand, as she wrapped her hands around her midriff. Culpo asked her fans what they thought of her new eye color, and many people stopped by to let them know their preferences.

However, Olivia’s experimentation with a different eye color seems to be over already. Her newest update showed her with her usual look, without colored contacts. She looked great as she made kissy faces with her lips while rocking a super low scoop neck shirt. Her hair looked fabulous, and it looked like she was brushing it to one side when the photo was taken.

Prior to that, the model posted a photo of herself sitting at a table enjoying a meal on a sidewalk. She wore a black outfit, which appeared to be a skintight minidress. She leaned on the table and placed her right hands on her chin while sporting hoop earrings. She accessorized minimally, with no other necklaces or bracelets visible. Her nail color was also white, which popped in contrast to her ensemble. This Instagram post received over 158,000 likes.

Previously, Olivia opened up to Taylor Magazine about her personal life and career. In particular, she revealed her love for fashion, which explains her many amazing social media posts.

“I love fashion! I love playing dress-up. It really is so fun. The fact that I get to do that for work is incredible, and it’s even more fun when I get to share it with other people. I am constantly inspired by trend-setters so it is nice to think I can do the same for my followers.”

In addition, Culpo talked about other people in the industry that she looks up to.

