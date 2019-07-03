Watch Chile Vs. Peru Copa America Semifinal Live Stream: Start Time, Defending Champions Try To Set Up 3-Peat

Defending Copa America champions Chile take on a Peru side that no one expected to make the semifinal.

Chile are the defending champions in the Copa America, winning the Centenario edition three years ago, and the 2015 Copa before that. Now, even with eight players in their regular starting 11 already in their 30s, La Roja appears in prime position to go for a three-peat, according to an ESPN report. They go into Wednesday’s semifinal match against Peru as favorites over a side that, outside of a 3-1 win over Bolivia in their second group stage match, has not scored a goal in any other game. Peru reached the semifinals winning a penalty shootout over Uruguay after a 0-0 draw and now must take on the champions in a semifinal match that will live stream from Porto Alegre.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Brasília Time at the 60,540-seat Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, on Wednesday, July 3.

In the United Kingdom, that start time is set for 1 a.m. British Summer Time on Thursday, July 4. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 5 p.m. Pacific. Fans in Japan can catch the live stream starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning, Japan Standard Time.

Chile’s Alexis Sanchez spent the 2018-2019 club season largely on the bench for Manchester United, despite being the team’s highest-paid player, and was plagued by multiple knee and hamstring injuries, according to The National. But he has found a new life with his national team, scoring two goals already in the Copa America — equalling his total for Manchester United all season, in all competitions.

Chile has dominated Peru in recent years, winning 14 of the last 16 games played between the two countries, going back to 2006, per 11v11 data. But the most recent Peru victory came the last time the two met, in a friendly match last October that saw Peru dominate the Chileans, 3-0.

Alexis Sanchez (l) and Eduardo Vargas (r) have been revitalized in the Copa America after difficult club seasons. Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

