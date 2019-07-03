Brittany Cartwright Wore A 19-Carat Emerald-Cut Ring As Her ‘Something Blue,’ Find Out How Much It Cost

Kyle Chan designed the piece.

Brittany Cartwright had many fans on Instagram confused when she began sharing images of her wedding in which a massive emerald-cut diamond was seen. However, while some believed Cartwright had gotten a new wedding ring, it has since been revealed that the 19-carat aquamarine ring was actually her “something blue.”

On July 3, Page Six Style revealed that celebrity jeweler Kyle Chan created the stunning piece for Cartwright’s Kentucky wedding to Jax Taylor for a whopping $25,000.

“It’s something blue, so if you do a little research, all the princesses in the past, like Princess Diana, Princess Meghan, they all have an aquamarine ring,” Chan told the outlet.

“It represents happiness and wealth, and most of the princesses when they get married they also have their something blue — sometimes aquamarine, sometimes sapphire,” he continued.

“So I told Brittany, ‘You’re getting married in a castle with a princess theme, you gotta have something blue, you gotta have an aquamarine ring just like a princess.'”

According to the report, Meghan Markle wore husband Prince Harry’s mother Princess Diana’s aquamarine ring to her wedding reception after tying the knot with Harry in May 2018.

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Taylor enlisted Chan to create Cartwright’s cushion-cut engagement ring, which he presented to her during a filmed proposal last year, for $70,000. Then, the reality star reportedly dropped an additional $10,000 on Cartwright’s wedding bands, which she is now wearing on each side of her engagement ring.

Chan also designed Taylor’s wedding band, which included a diamond taken from the wedding band of his late father, Ronald Cauchi.

During an earlier season of Vanderpump Rules, Chan designed the engagement ring Tom Schwartz presented to his now-wife, Katie Maloney.

Loading...

Cartwright and Taylor had been planning their wedding for the past year and judging by the photos and videos that were shared throughout the event and after, their big day went off without a hitch.

As for what’s next for the newly married couple, they recently returned home to Los Angeles, where they recently bought their first house in The Valley, and soon, they are expected to embark on a romantic honeymoon with one another.

Cartwright and Taylor are also expected to start a family as soon as they can and during an episode of Season 7 earlier this year, Cartwright was seen expressing hope for three kids.

Cartwright, Taylor, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.