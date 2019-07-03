Arianny Celeste Showcases Amazing Bikini Bod On Instagrarm

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste has built up a massive Instagram following over the years. At the moment, the model has over 3.2 million fans on the platform and keeps everyone entertained and updated with a steady stream of new photos. Notably, Arianny has shared a brand new bikini pic today to the delight of her fans, which showed her posing at her house. In the shot, Celeste looked amazing in a light lavender bikini. The top had ruffle accents and a classic cut as she tugged at her bottoms with both of her hands. Her makeup was on point, showing her wearing pink eyeshadow, matching lipstick, and dark mascara. She accessorized with a cross necklace and a couple of bracelets, while her nails were painted a light blue color. It has over 24,000 likes at the time of writing, and she mused about the summertime blues in the captions.

Prior to that, Arianny shared some exciting new — she’ll be stopping in Las Vegas for a meet and greet, which is a great opportunity for her biggest fans to see her in person. The photo she used to publicize the news was from the Sugar Factory. She wore an off-the-shoulder white crop tank and her hair down in a side part. She held a blue cup in her right hand, while another cup was bubbling with bright colored candies inside.

For those who were hoping to catch Arianny on July 4, there’s even more good news. She posted an Instagram update with a poster for an event at the Park MGM. She’ll be hosting a party with DJ Shift alongside Brittney Palmer.

Celeste, who’s known not just within the UFC community but also as a model, has a lot going on. She previously spoke with The Atlantic, where she revealed that she didn’t grow up as a fighting fan.

“No. I started modeling when I was 16, and I happened to go to a casting for a ring card girl. I didn’t even know what it was. I was just paying my way through college. I had no idea what I was getting myself into.”

When asked about whether she’s a fan now, she said she “definitely” enjoys her working within the industry.

