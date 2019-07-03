Kate Upton Sizzles In Cleavage-Baring Red Swimsuit On Instagram

Kate Upton is already celebrating the 4th of July holiday on Instagram. On Wednesday, the model shared a photo of herself rocking a dangerously low-cut swimsuit in honor of the approaching Independence Day.

The photo on Upton’s Instagram feed showed the 27-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie posing for The Daily Summer‘s 4th of July cover shoot two years ago. Set against a white background, the shot was simple, yet still totally sexy. Upton was only photographed from the chest up, but her red lacy swimsuit left little to the imaginations of fans. The suit featured a deep V-cut neckline that barely contained her voluptuous assets. The model crossed her arms in front of her, further accentuating her chest.

Her blonde and highlighted hair was pulled back into an updo with loose strands framing her face. For makeup, the model opted to wear a dark bronzer that accentuated her cheekbones, as well as smokey eyeshadow and liner that made her blue eyes pop. She finished off the look with a bold red lipstick to match her suit.

The photo garnered over 133,000 likes in three hours, as well as 521 comments. Many fans complimented the model’s physique, while others asked to see photos of her from this year.

“I see two reasons to love my country,” one follower joked.

“How about you share a photo from today, you’re a mom now and that is more beautiful than any other photo prior,” another pleaded.

Other comments simply said “woah” and called Upton “absolutely stunning.”

This is not the only 4th of July throwback that the mother of one shared. On Tuesday, Upton posted a photo of herself in a white robe holding up a blown-up image of her 2012 GQ cover issue. The magazine cover showed the model popping out of a skimpy red, white, and blue striped bikini top while she licked a popsicle in the same colors. This time, her long blonde locks fell down her shoulders.

Fans seemed to love that post just as much. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the post gained over 236,000 likes. In the comments, Upton’s followers gushed over the throwback.

“Wish I was that popsicle,” one fan joked.

Another called Upton an “American beauty.”

“Best picture ever,” another follower said.

Fans can only hope that Upton will post a more modern image of herself soon for this year’s 4th of July. Those wishing to see more of the model can follow her on Instagram.