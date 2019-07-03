Gwen Stefani Shares Stunning Rehearsal Photos Ahead Of Las Vegas Shows: ‘Excited To Be Back’

Since kicking off her “Just a Girl” Las Vegas residency in June 2018, Gwen Stefani has completed three legs so far. This weekend, she will begin the fourth leg, which starts on July 5. All her Vegas shows will continue to take place at Zappos Theater.

In her latest tweet, Gwen shared four photos in anticipation of the new leg. The “Rich Girl” songstress is seen wearing an unbuttoned Gucci camo shirt, a grey T-shirt, black leggings, and boots of the same color to match. In one photo, she sat down on some white stairs, looking absolutely stunning. In another, she is in a rehearsal space with her stage set up, pointing at her name, which is hung up in a huge circle logo. She looks thrilled and proud of her show as she sparks a huge cheesy grin. She mentions that she’s super excited to be making a return to Vegas with the #DreamComeTrue hashtag.

This past week on Twitter, Stefani has been interacting with her fans who have shared their excitement about seeing the show.

“One year ago today was my 1st #justagirlvegas show. In 20 days I’ll be at my 4th. can’t. get. enough,” one fan tweeted the “What You Waiting For?” hitmaker.

Gwen replied to the post on Twitter, writing “Love it!”

“Hey! @gwenstefani I will be seeing you this Saturday in Vegas!!! It has always been a dream of mine to meet u! Please keep an eye out for me and a poster I made u! I love u so much I even died my hair pink for ur ‘Return Of Saturn’ era!” another user shared.

“Looking for u sat,” Stefani tweeted, hinting that she might bring her up on stage — something Gwen has been doing at her Vegas shows.

Feels like yesterday we started rehearsing for my #JustAGirlVegas Residency! ❤️ Excited to be back this weekend gx #DreamComeTrue https://t.co/lfGd6aMsTC pic.twitter.com/TTTIDaqd8X — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) July 3, 2019

Gwen first rose to fame as the lead singer of No Doubt before embarking on a solo career. Her Las Vegas show contains songs from her days in the band as well as solo, per Setlist.fm.

Loading...

With No Doubt, Stefani released six studio albums — No Doubt, The Beacon Street Collection, Tragic Kingdom, Return of Saturn, Rock Steady, and Push and Shove.

Since embarking on a solo career in 2004, she has since released four studio albums — Love. Angel. Music. Baby., The Sweet Escape, This Is What The Truth Feels Like, and You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

Since divorcing her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, in 2016 — with whom she was married to for 14 years — she has started a new relationship with country singer Blake Shelton, who she seems very happy with.

On Instagram, Gwen Stefani has over 8.8 million followers, while on Twitter, she has over 2.7 million followers.