Miley Cyrus’ Topless ‘I Am Free’ Pic Explodes: ‘Thank You For Being The Voice Of Millions Of Women’

Miley Cyrus is making all kinds of headlines right now. The singer’s SHE IS COMING album released its first music video yesterday, “Mother’s Daughter,” which has proven nothing short of ground-breaking. The equality-embracing, acceptance-based track explains itself fully via the music video. Miley included various individuals who do not fit societal norms to front the song’s “Don’t f*ck with my freedom” hook.

Miley’s July 2 Instagram update showed one of the individuals featured in the music video. Paife Fralix had been photographed in a revealing, but ultimately very empowering snap. The photo showed Paige topless. Her modesty was covered via paint. Paige was shot full-frontal with daisies in her hair. The words “I AM FREE” had been painted across her chest in black lettering. A powerful caption from Paige accompanied the image.

“We are a body of people so diverse in our needs, wants and desires. The only sure-fire way to insure [sic] that I am personally represented is to use my voice. This I know,” Paige wrote.

The caption also offered the general public a self-confessed summary.

“Sincerely, a late 20s millennial thats [sic] grasping how just deep everything really is.”

Fans have been taking to the post’s comments section with full force. While some raised a few eyebrows over the nudity and seemed to feel the snap had gone too far, many threw out praise.

“Thank you for being the voice for millions of women. I’m so proud of you!! Don’t f*ck with our freedom!!” was one of the most-liked comments.

The words of thanks launched over 40 replies.

“She’s so strong and beautiful” was another comment.

While this user hadn’t outlined whether they were referring to Paige or Miley, their opinion seemed to suggest approval. The singer was probed regarding Pride Month being “over.” Amid some frowning comments though, those voicing the video as having moved them proved significant. The word “iconic” was used. The picture of Paige received over 590,000 likes.

Miley’s music video has proven a headline-maker for various reasons. The singer appearing in red latex has been noteworthy. Likewise, Miley’s choice to include a medically-obese and nude woman to accompany empowering lyrics. A woman breastfeeding a baby alongside a transgender individual in a wheelchair also featured in the video. Also present towards the end of the video was Miley’s mother.

With hashtags from the track sweeping social media and Miley’s Instagram following shooting up in recent days, it would seem that both the star and her updates are proving explosive. Fans wishing to see more of Miley should follow her Instagram.