Bebe Rexha Wows In Tight Jeans Following ‘Tubby’ Body-Shaming

It’s been less than three weeks since Bebe Rexha made headlines for being body-shamed on Instagram. As The Inquisitr reported, the singer was subject to cruel comments back in June. A picture of the 29-year-old in latex pants showed Bebe looking beautiful, but her post was accompanied with a shaming comment.

“You’re gaining a lot of weight tubby,” the user wrote.

Bebe received plenty of backing – Demi Lovato waded in to support her peer.

July 2 brought a fresh update from Bebe. The picture showed this fit and fabulous star wowing her fans. Bebe opted out of a glitzy look – in fact, she went super-casual. The photo showed Bebe squatting down on an outdoor path framed by leafy foliage. She was wearing cute, tight jeans and a white t-shirt with a cut-out panel at the side. The trendy ensemble came complete with pastel pink sneakers and matching nails. With her signature blonde hair on show and a piercing gaze, Bebe aced everything about the update.

A simple caption from the singer suggested she might have been recording some new music.

Fan comments poured in.

“Such a baddie” proved the most popular comment with over 100 likes.

“YOU ARE SK [sic] GORGEOUS OH MY GOD” another fan wrote.

Yesterday’s update may not have brought Demi Lovato into the comments section, but the star’s support for Bebe hasn’t been forgotten. As the Daily Mail reports, Demi had taken to the post that saw Bebe body-shamed with strong words.

“You are GORGEOUS, strong, authentic and an inspiration to me and so many. Thank you for being you you BEAUTIFUL, beautiful woman. I love you,” she wrote.

Demi herself has been subjected to body-shaming, as have other celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez. Social media may afford these famous faces an outlet to share their lives, but it also puts them at risk. While the vast majority of responses posted to celebrity updates are positive, hurtful ones are commonplace.

Hollywood is fortunate to have many body-positive stars defending freedom of shape. While celebrities such as Miley Cyrus defend equality, the egalitarian mentality is also seen in the rise of curvier models. Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid may dominate high-fashion with their slender frames, but models such as Blac Chyna and Jordyn Woods fly the flag for curves.

Bebe’s update proved popular. It racked up over 420,000 likes within a day of going live. Fans wishing to see more of Bebe should follow her Instagram.