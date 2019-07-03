‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Jack And Phyllis Face Off

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, July 4 bring conflict for Jack and Phyllis, as they both worry about Summer’s well-being. Plus, Cane and Traci make future plans together.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) challenges Jack (Peter Bergman), according to SheKnows Soaps. Jack thinks that Phyllis is a bitter, angry woman, but Phyllis invites Jack to attend the party at Adam’s (Mark Grossman) so that she can prove him wrong. Summer (Hunter King) is a mess, and since he was a stepdad for a long time and now her boss, Jack is understandably worried. He lets Phyllis know that her daughter was too hung over to even contribute to their work meeting.

Sure, Phyllis and Summer reconnected in her suite last night, but where is Phyllis most of the time? She has not been there to support Summer throughout her breakup with Kyle (Michael Mealor) and his subsequent engagement to Lola (Sasha Calle). Things are strange for Jack since Kyle is his son, and he wants to see Kyle happy. Even so, he has a soft spot for Summer. Jack thinks that perhaps Phyllis should change her whole personality, and then she could become the type of mom Summer needs and deserves, but Phyllis isn’t too thrilled with Jack’s suggestion. Unfortunately, this situation won’t be easily fixed.

Meanwhile, Traci (Beth Maitland) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) celebrate her successful completion of the novel. Things between Traci and Cane are blossoming, and Jack is surprised to see Cane at his house visiting Traci. After a celebration at the Abbott mansion, Traci and Cane head to the carnival together. It does not seem like they have gone public with their relationship, but of course, they haven’t really discussed much of what’s between them either. They shared a kiss, and clearly, something is going on for both of them since Cane looks like he feels the connection that Traci feels, which inspired her work.

Cane also has an excellent idea for Traci’s next novel — a continuation of Flynn and Velma’s story that further develops the chemistry the two characters have. Later, they make plans to get together in New York since they’ll both be there soon. It looks like these two would like to see where things go between them even though Cane’s ex-wife Lily (Christel Khalil) was Traci’s late daughter’s best friend. Their connection is real and growing stronger the more time they spend together.