‘Controlling’ Meghan Markle Is Allegedly ‘Auditioning’ Nannies In ‘Humiliating’ Process

Though Meghan Markle may exude a zen-like appearance — with her love of yoga and scented candles — it seems that the new mother is anything but relaxed when it comes to her newborn son. According to The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex has “found it hard to give up control of Archie.”

Meghan and Harry became parents for the first time after the duchess gave birth to son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6. Though she originally relied on mom Doria Ragland for help, Doria has since returned to her hometown of Los Angeles.

The duchess is particularly focused on finding help for Archie’s upcoming christening this weekend. Meghan and Harry are likely hoping for a stress-free event after receiving public backlash for keeping the christening private, despite costly Frogmore Cottage renovations.

“With the christening of Archie imminent on Saturday in the Queen’s Chapel in Windsor, it seems Meghan is very reluctant to relinquish any control to a professional pair of nannying hands,” a source said.

Meghan’s reluctance has meant that the former actress turned British royal has created an “audition process” when hiring new potential nannies. The source said that “controlling” Meghan made the audition process “humiliating for the poor nannies.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the former Suits actress and Prince Harry have recently hired their third nanny within six weeks, after the first two left. It is not known whether they quit or were fired.

A sympathetic source insisted that it was possible that different nannies were needed for different points in Archie’s early development and the departures were par for the course. In addition, the source emphasized the personal and important nature of the hiring decision.

“Harry and Meghan do not want to rush this or take any risks getting this decision right. It’s deeply personal and can depend on the needs of the baby and parents,” the source said.

However, many others see the number of departures as a larger pattern of the Sussexes often losing staff, due to the reportedly difficult demands of the couple.

The staff exits began in November when Meghan’s former personal assistant, Melissa Touabti, quit after just half a year. Touabti was said to have been in tears over the Tig blogger’s demands.

Next came Samantha Cohen, a private secretary who had worked for the Royals for over 17 years. Meghan’s female bodyguard left the couple in January after six months of service. More recently, former Foreign Office alumnae Amy Pickerell and Heather Wong also decided to go their separate ways, per The Sun.