Alessandra Ambrosio Heats Up Instagram While Popping Out Of A Sexy Animal-Print Dress

Alessandra Ambrosio is ditching the bikini but still bringing the sexy to her latest photo shoot.

The Victoria’s Secret bombshell is never one to shy away from showing off her killer curves in a number of different spreads just as she did on Wednesday. In a hot new post that was shared with her army of 10 million-plus followers, Ambrosio sizzles in a giraffe-print dress. In the stunning new shot, Ambrosio strikes a sexy pose while looking out of a huge glass window.

The bombshell puts both of her hands up on metal beams as she looks off into the distance. The 38-year-old wears her long, dark tresses down and straight while also donning a face full of beautiful makeup including blush, eyeliner, eyeshadow, and gloss. And while her face and her hair look absolutely flawless, it’s her sultry little outfit that really has fans turning their heads.

The model looks absolutely amazing in a curve-hugging dress that dips down well into her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage to onlookers. The hot little number features a sequined, gold belt around the waist while the bottom hugs her trim legs. A few pieces of sheer, patterned fabric fall down from the model’s arms, cascading all the way down to the floor.

It comes as no surprise that the model’s army of Instagram fans have given the photo a ton of attention with over 66,000 likes in addition to 360-plus comments in just a short time of the photo going live. While many fans let Ambrosio know how amazing she looks, countless others commented on her stunning outfit.

“Look wonderful and beautiful princess love you babe,” one follower chimed in.

“Very beautiful Lady Alessandra,” another Instagram user wrote.

“I want to be caught in your web,” one more fan gushed.

While the model has posed for a number of spreads in her career, she’s most well-known for strutting her stuff on the Victoria’s Secret runway. In the past, the model opened up about her career and life as an Angel to Glamour and shared that she is really close with all of her fellow models.

“We get inspired by each other. They’re my coworkers, they’re gorgeous, and everyone there has their own spotlight,” she told the publication. “When you have kids at home, there are way more important things to worry about.”

Alessandra has been working with the underwear retailer for 18 years and she was also named the first ambassador for their famed Pink line.