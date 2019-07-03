‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Hunter King Reveals Pros & Cons Regarding Fourth Of July Genoa City Carnival

The Young and the Restless star Hunter King is jazzed about the show’s 4th of July carnival, and she took to both Instagram and Twitter to share her excitement with viewers.

Yesterday, King took to Twitter and wrote a carnival emoji-filled post. She tweeted, “I can’t wait for everyone to see the carnival in Genoa City!! I never wanted to leave! #YR did such an amazing job! @YRInsider @YandR_CBS (I had to use every carnival emoji I could find obviously).”

Later, she posted a great picture of herself on the set of the Independence Day carnival celebration holding two stuffed animal prizes and looking just the slightest bit glum. King admitted that she loved the unlimited tries at winning the difficult games, but she also revealed that even with so many attempts, she couldn’t manage to come out on top.

The actress’s friends, family, and fans loved the share from her exciting workplace adventure, with nearly 18,000 of them hitting the “like” button.

King’s real-life sister, Joey King, who is also an actress, replied to her sister’s cute picture. Joey wrote, “I love this picture.”

The Summer Newman portrayer’s Y&R co-stars Lauren Lott (Ana) and Sasha Calle (Lola) also got in on the love with supportive comments and likes.

On the show, Summer declared the carnival the best 4th of July ever as her no strings attached boyfriend, Theo (Tyler Johnson) enjoyed the festivities with her. Unfortunately, Summer got drunk, and she ended up obsessing over Kyle (Michael Mealor), which irritated Theo to the point that he left to go to Austin. Summer’s daytime drunkenness also caused her some issues at work because she skipped out on a meeting at Jabot, which infuriated Billy (Jason Thompson), and Kyle texted her to let her know that her job is at risk.

The Inquisitr reported that Summer’s reliance on alcohol is beginning to seem like a problem. Summer’s grandmother, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) is an alcoholic, and it looks like Summer could be traveling a similar road. On Tuesday’s show, Summer admitted to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) that the alcohol numbs the pain, which could be setting the stage for a more serious problem with addiction.

Fortunately, life does not imitate art for King. She recently wrapped up the CBS primetime show Life In Pieces after a four-season run on the network. King is also engaged to marry her fiance Nico Svoboda, and earlier this year, her co-stars gathered for her bridal shower.