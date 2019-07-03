‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Brooks Nader Sizzles In Mostly Invisible Bikini On Instagram

Brooks Nader is the winner of the Swim Search contest by Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit, the magazine announced on Instagram on Wednesday. To mark the special occasion, Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit took to the popular social media platform to share a racy photo of the Louisiana stunner in a bikini that is hardly visible, which is bound to send temperatures soaring.

In the snapshot, the model is striking a sexy pose in a pool as she wears an interesting cut-out top that consists of just the frame around the cups and the straps that go over the model’s shoulders, leaving her chest completely exposed. However, Nader is using one of her arms to strategically cover up her chest and censor the photo, keeping it Instagram-friendly. The 23-year-old model teamed her top with a turquoise bottom that sits low on her frame, helping accentuate the natural curves of the model’s body while leaving her toned stomach on full display. According to Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit, the swimsuit the model is wearing is by Tavik while the body chain is by LUVAJ.

The Baton Rouge native is standing thigh-deep in the pool in front of a wall as water splashes around her. She has her head tilted back with her eyes closed and lips parted in a contemplative, yet seductive way.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Sports Illustrated shared with its 2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 18,500 likes and over 180 comments in about one hour of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the magazine took to the comments section to congratulate the model’s achievement, while her fellow models used the opportunity to welcome Nader into the SI family.

“Swim search baby!!!!! Congrats my love! Welcome to the best family around!!” model Camille Kostek wrote in the comments.

“YESSSSSSS!!!! Welcome to the family,” Haley Kalil added.

“CONGRATS BEAUTIFUL HUMAN, I hope to join you one day,” a fan chimed in.

Nader herself took to her Instagram page to announce the news as she thanked her fans and family for casting their votes and helping her become a Rookie in Sports Illustrated’s 2020 class.

“Thank you family, friends and followers for your votes, messages, love and support throughout this year-long process!! WE DID IT and it wouldn’t have been possible without y’all!! Thanks to entire @si_swimsuit team for your leadership and encouragement to all women, especially this one!” Nader wrote.