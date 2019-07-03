Shaquille O’Neal Drops Music Video With Lil Jon & DJ Nghtmre

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, also known as DJ Deisel, recently dropped a music video that stars Lil Jon and DJ Nghtmre.

O’Neal took to Twitter to announce a collaboration with Nghtmre, whose real name is Tyler Marenyi, and Lil John — a video for their song, “Bang.”

Shot in Miami, the fun, outlandish and expletive-filled video shows Marenyi ticking off items on his bucket list. The trio is shot taking part in a variety of seemingly unrelated things, such as spinning records at a club, playing hide and seek, relaxing with cucumbers on their eyes, doing taxes, and practicing the fine art of headbanging.

“Working with the Larry Bird of EDM, Nghtmre, plus the legendary Lil Jon was amazing,” Shaq said in an interview with Billboard Dance.

“Those two are like brothers to me, and we all had a blast shooting.”

“It was incredibly amazing to be able to spend time with Shaq and Lil Jon in Miami during Ultra week,” Marenyi said.

“We did a lot of random things, and I’m glad someone was there to document it. I think my favorite thing was either the staring contest with Lil Jon, or having to literally jump on Shaq to get him out of bed. I’ve looked up to these guys for such a long time, so it was a hilarious experience — 16-year old me would have been very proud,” he added.

Marenyi said in a press release that he first met O’Neal in Las Vegas, per Billboard Dance, adding that the basketball legend came to one of his sets and the two got along and shared their appreciation for bass music. He added that he has always played Lil Jon music in his live shows, so getting to collaborate with the two of them was like a dream come true.

Shaq’s Fun House event is a musical extravaganza that takes place during the Ultra Music Festival in the Magic City. The annual event, which first hit the Miami dance scene in 2018 as a Super Bowl party, is part music festival and part circus that includes food and open bar access.

Not just limited to Miami, the fun house goes where O’Neal wants it to go. In 2018, O’Neal took his experience to Atlanta. In an interview with USA Today, O’Neal said he had been to dozens of Super Bowl parties and they were all boring, so he wanted to do something big.