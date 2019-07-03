On-Screen ‘The Young And The Restless’ Father And Son Duo Nick And Noah Share Real-Life Bond

The Young and the Restless stars Joshua Morrow and Robert Adamson portray father and son duo Nick and Noah Newman, and these two share a special off-screen bond as well.

In a recent behind-the-scenes interview with Soap Opera Digest, Morrow discussed his alter ego’s son from Genoa City. He said, “I wish Robbie [Adamson] was back on the show. I loved going on the journey with him of becoming a father and giving him advice. I really care about him, and luckily we still hang out and play sports together.”

Currently, on the show, Noah is working for Victor (Eric Braeden) and Newman Enterprises in Mumbai, India. Last fall, he returned to Genoa City was to serve as Nick’s best man in October. Noah stood beside his dad at the altar when Sharon (Sharon Case) walked down the aisle and dumped Nick over his affair with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) in front of all their family and friends. Shortly after the disastrous wedding, Noah left again.

For his part, the Noah Newman actor also appreciates his on-screen dad. In celebration of Morrow’s 25th anniversary with Y&R, Adamson told Soap Opera Digest, “Josh is the sixth best TV dad I’ve ever had. He’s the 322nd best actor I’ve ever seen, and whenever I think about what kind of man I’d like to be, he’s usually the first that comes to mind. And two out of three of those things were a lie.”

Nick and Noah often support each other, but there are other times in the storylines when they’re at odds. Nick certainly didn’t appreciate Noah leaving town to work for Victor. However, once Dina (Marla Adams) burned down The Underground accidentally, Noah struggled in Genoa City especially since Nick decided not to rebuild. Plus, it did not help that his girlfriend Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) fell in love with his sister Mariah (Camryn Grimes). Last fall, when Noah showed up for the wedding, he and Mariah cleared the air over her basically stealing his girlfriend.

Adamson attended this year’s CBS Daytime Emmy Awards party after Y&R took home the award for best daytime drama. The actor shared a post to his Instagram and talked about catching up with his best friends from the show. While Adamson officially left the show last spring, many actors and actresses who departed have returned, and the same thing could happen with him. Morrow seems supportive of Adamson returning, and there would always be something interesting happening for the grandson of Victor Newman in Genoa City.