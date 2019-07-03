Melanie Griffith, 61, Flaunts Toned Figure In Pink Bra During Sweat Session & Instagram Can’t Get Over It

Melanie Griffith is showing off her intense workout routine for fans in her latest Instagram video.

The blonde bombshell may be 61 years old, but she is proving that her body is still incredibly fit. While Melanie uses social media a decent amount, it’s not too frequently that she shares photos and videos of herself on Instagram. Yesterday, the beauty gave all of Instagram a little something to talk about by sharing a vigorous workout video with her legion of fans. In the sultry new video that is set to music, the actress gets her fitness on in one of the sexiest outfits she’s ever rocked.

The short clip starts off with Griffith on a balancing board, flaunting a ton of cleavage for fans while moving the yellow board back and forth. For her next exercise, Melanie’s full outfit is on display while she hoists herself up in the air and does a number of leg-lifts. The 61-year-old looks amazing in a pair of tiny black capri leggings and a sexy pink sports bra that leaves little to the imagination as Melanie spills out.

The next exercise shows the beauty doing squats with a yellow weight in her hands before she continues on doing a number of other exercises, including some that focus on her arms and others that focus on her legs. Ever since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the stunner rave reviews from fans with over 21,000 likes in addition to 850-plus comments.

Some of Melanie’s fans chimed in to gush over how amazing the 61-year-old looks while countless others applauded her for staying in such good shape at her age. Even a few of the actress’ famous friends took time to let Melanie know how great she looks.

“Looks like I need to send Mama Mel some gear!!!” Kate Hudson wrote along with a few red heart emoji.

“Omg you look amazing!!!!!” Eva Longoria chimed in.

“She’s killing it…wow..I couldn’t do half of that,” another one of Griffith’s followers wrote.

In recent years, Melanie has made headlines for her drastic change in appearance after going under the knife. The actress spoke about her surgeries in an interview with Vanity Fair, where she revealed that she didn’t realize how bad the plastic surgery was until many fans started to comment on it.

“I was so hurt I went to a different doctor and he started dissolving all of this sh** that this other woman doctor had put in. Hopefully, I look more normal now,” she shared.