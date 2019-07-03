Lala Kent Fawns Over Fiancé Randall Emmett In Instagram Post, Explains Why She Deleted All Their Photos

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is feeling the love in her most recent Instagram post. The reality star shared a photo to her timeline Wednesday of a moment her followers might be familiar with. The new post contained a picture of her and fiancé Randall Emmett on the night they got engaged in Mexico. The happy couple is embracing with a kiss as they celebrate a long life of marriage to come. Lala shared photos from her engagement shortly after it happened, but she had deleted them, as well as other photos of Randall in the past, prompting many rumors about a rocky relationship.

It turns out that’s not the case. In her new post, Lala is clarifying why she deleted photos of her and Randall in the past, as she celebrates her 3-and-a-half-year anniversary with her man.

“We’ve been through hell and back together. He is my soulmate, apart [sic] of who I am. The day I met him I knew I wanted to protect him forever. Sometimes things don’t go exactly as I plan. People are hurtful. They create entertainment off of your pain. I get it, it’s what I signed up for. I don’t feel he did,” Lala wrote.

On the Season 7 reunion of Vanderpump Rules, Lala was questioned for not having Randall on the show at all, despite being the biggest part of her life. The Give Them Lala owner was adamant in keeping the producer off reality television because it wasn’t something he signed up for, whether she did or not. Costar Scheana Marie noted that all her relationships have played out onscreen even though her men did not sign up for the show.

Things got a little awkward between Scheana, Lala, and Stassi Schoeder shortly after. Lala hinted that her fiancé was more important than the significant others of the cast because of his career as a Hollywood producer. Stassi and Schena took offense and defended their relationships, which have played out onscreen.

Later in the post, Lala explained why she removed photos of Randall from her Instagram timeline.

“In a moment of feeling protective, angry, and impulsive, I deleted every photo of him, including the moment we got engaged. I felt what people were saying was so unfair and I’m the one that put him out there like that.”

Lala also called Randall “the love of my life” and promised to protect him forever. The makeup mogul added the couple’s wedding date to the post, which will take place on April 18 of next year.

Loading...

Randall also shared the same photo of him and Lala to his timeline and called his fiancée his rock in a much shorter caption.

Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules will debut later this year, and the big question on every fan’s mind is, will Randall make an appearance? The Gotti producer was a groomsman to Jax Taylor in his wedding to Brittany Cartwright, which will be one of the main storylines in this upcoming season. If Randall opts to stay off-screen, it will be interesting to see how he is kept out of the limelight during the big event.