Tammy Hembrow Puts On Sexy Display In Tiny Pink Crop Top And Matching Booty Shorts

Tammy Hembrow is sizzling in her latest Instagram update.

As fans of the YouTube star know, Hembrow is wildly popular on social media and she boasts an impressive following of over 9.6 million on Instagram alone. The fitness enthusiast is known for showing off her flawless figure to fans in a number of sexy ensembles including bikinis, workout gear, and just about everything else. In the latest update, the mother of two strikes a sexy pose on her bed.

In the new, NSFW shot — the blonde bombshell poses on her bed with a bunch of furry pillows just behind her. Hembrow wears her long, blonde locks up in a high half-ponytail while also donning a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss. Tammy purses her lips and looks directly into the camera while putting one hand in her hair and holding the other by her legs.

The 25-year-old shows off her flawless figure in a matching, pink two-piece set. The top of the shirt leaves little to be desired as it hits just below her chest and shows off her toned and tanned abs. The bottom of the ensemble matches the top perfectly, while also showing off her long and lean stems. Within a short time of the post going live, it’s earned the bombshell a ton of attention with over 199,000 likes as well as upwards of 700 comments.

Some fans took to the photo to gush over Tammy’s amazing body while countless others simply chimed in to let her know that they’re huge fans. A few others had no words for the jaw-dropping post and opted to comment with emoji instead.

“Nice outfit babe and a even more beautiful woman wearing it,” one follower commented with a number of heart-eye emoji.

“You look so good in everything!,” one more follower chimed in.

“Omg I love you,” another Instagram fan commented.

Loading...

Tammy rose to fame on social media because of her expertise in fitness. In the past, she opened up to Media Kix in an interview, saying that she has amassed such a huge following on social media because she is able to relate so well to fans.

“My main motivation for sharing my own experiences online is to share what I’ve learned along my own journey with other women. Social media is a great platform to share knowledge, experiences, and expertise while motivating and inspiring others to take that first step into the gym or completing that final repetition during a workout,” she dished.

Tammy definitely seems to know what she’s doing.