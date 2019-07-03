Kendall & Kylie Jenner’s Naked Pic Launches Unexpected Comments

Kendall and Kylie Jenner appear to have launched some interesting remarks. A picture of the sisters was posted to their Kendall + Kylie brand’s Instagram over the weekend.

The photo proved unusual from the start. Given that the Kendall + Kylie range is a clothing one, the unclothed nature of the snap was unexpected – no apparel was visible except for a large straw hat. The 23-year-old supermodel and her 21-year-old sister were, however, sending out their natural beauty. The duo had been shot against a neutral-colored wall. Earthy tones from their bronzed faces, gold jewelry, and the hat all coordinated.

The tasteful shot might have seen these Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars seemingly naked, but talk in the post’s comments section didn’t prove to be nudity-related. It looks like the Calabasas, California-based sisters were generating debate over which sibling looks older – alongside a few remarks on Kylie’s face.

“Why is Kylie looking far older than Kendall?” proved the most-liked comment.

Another popular comment honed in on the Kylie Cosmetics CEO.

“Kylie looks like she just woke up [sic] 6 am doesn’t want anyone talking to her until 9 am.”

“Kylie looks old” was another response.

The sisters are only 21 months apart in age. Nonetheless, it seems like some fans were finding Kylie to be looking older than her sister.

Comments didn’t stop there. One fan wrote that they thought Kendall resembled Kylie’s “child.” The youngest Kardashian-Jenner is, of course, famously a mother to 17-month-old Stormi Webster. The sisters were also pitted against one another with one fan stating Kendall to be the better-looking one.

While most comments threw these famous sisters the thumbs-up for their beauty and success, comments mentioning Kylie looking older manifested in both the most-liked comments and those lost amid the 330+ other replies.

“Kylie looks a [sic] older,” one fan wrote.

One individual also went as far as likening Kylie to bombshells Sophia Loren and Gina Lollobrigida.

Admittedly, the comments are unexpected. While these sisters will receive all kinds of comments on their Instagram updates – and many can be hurtful – suggestions that Kendall looks younger than Kylie are rarely seen. Kylie appeared beautiful in the picture, but her facial expression had shown a sideways gaze. The result could be interpreted as artistic. Equally, it could be viewed as a sign of tiredness. Kylie is, after all, running a billion-dollar business alongside juggling motherhood.

Nonetheless, the update proved popular, racking up over 176,000 likes. Kylie has 139 million Instagram followers – Kendall’s Instagram is followed by 113 million fans.