Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Devon Windsor Wearing Nothing Under Wet White Top Drives Instagram Wild

Devon Windsor is gearing up for the release of her swimwear line, and she has been teasing her Instagram fans with sneak peeks of the photo shoot she did for her brand’s campaign. On Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a black-and-white snapshot from the campaign in which she posed naked under a dripping wet tank top that left little to the imagination and drove Instagram wild.

In the photo in question, the model is posing on a beach as she wears the soaking wet and semi-sheer white crop top that cuts right below her chest, which puts Windsor’s figure on full display. The model teams her top with a pair of black bikini bottoms which feature thin straps that tie on the sides and sit very high on her frame, accentuating the model’s physique by showcasing her wide hips while highlighting her slender midsection. Her bikini bottoms are by her brand, Devon Windsor Swim, whose launch is “right around the corner,” as she notes in her caption underneath the photo.

In the snap, Windsor — who is best known for having walked all the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows since 2013 — is featured in front of the sea as she poses with her head tilted back, eyes closed and lips parted, in a way that is both seductive and contemplative.

Her blonde hair is wet, like her shirt, indicating that she had taken a dip in the ocean just before having the photo captured by Guy Aroch, the photographer behind Devon Windsor Swim’s campaign, as she indicated in the caption.

The post, which Windsor shared with her 1.6 million Instagram users, garnered more than 18,000 likes and over 117 comments in under a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and the boldness expressed in the photo. In addition to her fans, the photo also attracted a series of fellow models, who used the opportunity to engage with the Victoria’s Secret bombshell.

“Damn babyyy,” fellow model Olivia Culpo raved.

Loading...

“Oh wow Devon, it came out Soooooo good!!!!” a fan chimed in.

“Setting the bar too high,” a third fan added.

Fans wanting to keep up with Windsor and the upcoming release of her swimwear brand can follow her Instagram or Twitter accounts. Windsor promised in her post to keep fans up-to-date with the latest details.