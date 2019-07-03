Lisa Vanderpump Shares Twitter Post Slamming ‘RHOBH’ Cast For ‘Bashing’ Her On The ‘After Show’

Lisa Vanderpump quit the show in June.

Lisa Vanderpump is letting her feelings about her co-stars be known via re-tweet.

After the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 aired on Tuesday night, Vanderpump took to Twitter, where she shared a post from a fan who slammed her former co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp, for bashing her on the After Show.

“Just like this whole season of #RHOBH the After Show is worse MUCH WORSE!!” the person wrote on July 3. “Like today’s new episode it’s just UNSEEN footage of @KyleRichards @erikajayne @doritkemsley1 @lisarinna and @TeddiMellencamp BASHING the sh*t out @LisaVanderpump.”

Vanderpump was targeted early on during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills by her co-stars, who accused her of leaking a story to Radar Online in which Dorit Kemsley was accused of abandoning her dog Lucy, a chihuahua mix she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs in 2018.

While Vanderpump told Kemsley and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, that she was not upset about their decision to re-home the animal after it attacked Paul and their two small children, the couple believed that she had something to do with the negative story because it included details that no one else knew about their situation.

Because The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 was so controversial for Vanderpump and came at a time when she was emotionally fragile due to the 2018 suicide of her brother, Mark Vanderpump, she decided after filming that she would not be returning to the show for its upcoming 10th season later this year.

Vanderpump also opted out of the show’s Season 9 reunion, which was filmed in Los Angeles in early June.

Following her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump focused on the many other aspects of her life, including her restaurants, her new hotspot Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas, and the eighth season of her Bravo TV spinoff series Vanderpump Rules.

While Vanderpump has a ton of amazing things happening in her life, she was recently dealt with yet another family tragedy when her mom, Jean Vanderpump, died suddenly in England.

Although Vanderpump was expected to return home to her native country after the passing was confirmed, she does not appear to have traveled back to England quite yet. At the end of last month, she attended the wedding of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright in Kentucky.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.