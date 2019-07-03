Ciara Shares Adorable Home Family Photo: ‘Beautiful Woman, Beautiful Children’

Ciara shared a home family photo to her Instagram and her followers can’t get enough of the adorable image.

The “Like A Boy” hitmaker is wearing a T-shirt and joggers while her daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, sits on her mother’s shoulders wearing a cute Minnie Mouse T-shirt and shorts. Her oldest child, Future Zahir Wilburn, hugs his mom in a white T-shirt and patterned shorts.

For her caption, she mentioned that her two children are precious and referred to them as “nuggets.” She tagged her husband, Russell Wilson in the image too.

Within one hour of uploading the post, it racked up over 100,000 likes.

“You have a mama’s boy and a mama’s girl,” one user commented.

“Beautiful woman, Beautiful children,” another shared.

“This is so cool Ciara – you rock – love everything about you,” a third follower wrote.

Recently, Cici performed at the Barclays Center in New York for World Pride. The “Goodies” hitmaker wore an all-black outfit that consisted of a leather bra and hotpants, which The Inquisitr reported. She was joined on stage by YouTuber Todrick Hall, who she shared a flamboyant photo with.

Last month, it was revealed that Ciara was the latest cover girl for Essence Magazine, where she was seen sporting a tribal look, per The Inquisitr.

In May, Ciara released her seventh studio album, Beauty Marks, under her own label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. The record includes collaborations with Macklemore, Kelly Rowland, and Tekno. According to her Instagram caption, it achieved over 135,000 equivalent global album sales in its first week. The album contains her hit single “Level Up,” which has been certified gold in the U.S. after selling over half a million copies, according to RIAA.

In total, she has released seven music videos from the album campaign — “Level Up,” “Freak Me,” “Dose,” “Greatest Love,” ” Thinkin Bout You,” “Beauty Marks,” and “Set.”

Recently, Ciara shared a number of images of herself in Cannes, France, posing in a range of looks. The Inquisitr reported the star posing in a just a white blazer and high heels, showing off her legs.

Prior to that, she shared a photo of herself rocking a cowgirl garment, which The Inquisitr revealed. She paired a cowgirl hat with a shirt that was tied up and showed off her chest and midriff. Her pants were made of leather and flared at the bottom. She accessorized this look with gold jewelry and a belt, which had gold detailing on it.

On Spotify, she currently has over 7.7 million monthly listeners. Her hit single “One, Two, Step” remains her most-played song on the app with over 190 million streams. On Instagram, she has over 22.7 million followers.