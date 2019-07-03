La La Anthony Posts A Swimsuit Photo Without Her Wedding Ring On, Fans Say She’s ‘Single Single’

La La Anthony is seemingly unbothered as she relaxes in the sun.

The Power actress put her body on full display on Instagram on Wednesday. In a photo shot by Tom Asherold, La La is sitting on a chair and flaunting her voluptuous body in a snakeskin swimsuit. The swimsuit has a plunging neckline that allows her to show off major cleavage. La La accessorized the swimsuit with yellow, transparent sunglasses in the post. She also wore an ankle bracelet in the snapshot and neon green acrylic nails. Her hair, which was styled by Mys Monique, is flowing down over the chair. The television personality also opted to wear minimal makeup, which was styled by Ashley Stewart Beauty, per La La’s Instagram post.

At the time of writing, La La’s swimsuit snap received more than 30,000 likes. She also received more than 300 comments.

“Oh she def single single,” one follower wrote.

“Come on now lala,” another follower chimed in.

Many fans also noticed that the mother of one wasn’t wearing her engagement and wedding rings in the snap.

“Love how she’s like yes look no ring lol,” one follower commented.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Carmelo was in hot water when he was spotted with a mystery woman on Wednesday, June 26. MadameNoire reports that the former New York Knicks player almost instantly sent a video to TMZ Sports to share that the woman was someone he was in business with. He also stated that the woman, who has been identified as Sara Smiri, is married and her husband was also with her on the boat trip.

La La spoke about her husband days after the scandal broke. While she didn’t address the alleged drama between her and her husband, she was asked about how he celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, June 25, and reportedly she wasn’t enthused when talking about him.

“He’s overseas at Fashion Week,” she said. “He sent me some nice gifts and posted something really nice, so I was appreciative.”

Since the scandal broke, La La has been seen with her family and friends and spent her birthday weekend in Atlantic City. The 90210 actress and her crew hit up Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. La La said that the weekend was filled with partying, gambling, and food directly at the hotel.

The couple has been married since 2010 and shares one son together, Kiyan, 12. They briefly separated in 2017 but reconciled in December 2018.

Fans of La La Anthony can follow the actress on Instagram.