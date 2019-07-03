‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, July 4: Thomas Coaches Douglas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, July 4 reveal that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) will be groomed for a certain task. In fact, Douglas has been instrumental in many of Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) sinister plans. It only makes sense that he will continue to use an innocent boy to further his own goals.

Thomas Forrester is determined to make Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) his wife. Not only has he used the memory of a dead woman to further his cause, but he murdered another as well. On several occasions, he has also used his own son to get closer to Hope. B&B fans will remember how he penned a note that was supposedly from Douglas, as well as constantly supplying the boy with flowers and gifts to give to Hope.

At least two people have noted how he has been using Douglas to gain Hope’s affection. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) questioned Douglas’s supposed behavior. She did not think that it was natural for little boys to give love notes and flowers to an adult. She insinuated that Thomas was behind these gestures.

Liam also recently pointed out to Hope that Thomas was “parading his son in front” of her. He knows that Thomas is using Douglas because Hope has a connection to the young boy. Both Hope and Douglas have lost someone close to them, and they are trying to cope with their loss. Liam is sick of how Thomas uses his son to gain brownie points with his ex-wife.

Satisfied by his manipulation of Liam, Thomas shares his next plan with Douglas. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/p3sCAUiAVD #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/JPoBv3b2dw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 2, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas knows that Hope always reacts favorably to any request from Douglas. Therefore, it should come as no surprise when he uses his son again. Thomas will coach Douglas to propose to Hope, per Highlight Hollywood. However, he will try to coach Douglas to propose as if it was his own idea. He wants Hope to think that the proposal is what Douglas really wants so that she will feel terrible to reject his idea.

It appears as if the little boy will ask Hope to marry Thomas so that she can be his mother. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Hope will be shocked by the sudden proposal and won’t know how to respond to Douglas’s request.

Loading...

Watch Douglas propose to Hope on Thomas’ behalf on The Bold and the Beautiful, which airs every weekday on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.