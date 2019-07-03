Larsa Pippen Holds Hands With Kourtney Kardashian In Hot Photos As She Proclaims They’re ‘College Educated’

Larsa Pippen is turning heads in her newest Instagram photo.

As fans of the brunette bombshell know, Larsa is incredibly close with the whole Kardashian family, but her friendships with Kim and Kourtney seem to be the strongest. She regularly shares photos with both sisters on social media and vice versa. In the most recent post shared with her 1.8 million-plus Instagram followers, Larsa looks nothing short of stunning in the double photo update.

The first snapshot in the pair shows Larsa locking fingers with Kourtney in what seems to be a fun-filled outing. Pippen wears her long, dark locks down and straight as well as a face full of beautiful makeup complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, blush, and lipgloss. She wears a pair of big, silver hoop earrings and completes her look with a black-and-white graphic T-shirt as well as a skimpy leather skirt.

Kardashian looks just as beautiful as her friend as she also wears her long, dark locks down and straight. The eldest Kardashian sister is rocking similar makeup to Pippen’s, and her body is also on full display in a tiny black, leather crop top and black pants. The second photo in the series is very similar the first with the ladies wearing the same, sexy outfits only this time, the photo is taken at a different angle.

Since the post went live on Pippen’s account, it’s captured the attention of a ton of her fans with over 28,000 likes in addition to 226-plus comments. While some followers commented on the image to let the girls know how gorgeous they look, many others applauded both women for being college educated. A few others simply flooded the photo with heart and flame emoji. A few others said that they thought Kourtney was Kim at first glance.

“TWO HOT MOMS,” one follower gushed.

“Thought that was Kim as well,” another Instagrammer commented.

“Beautiful lady,” another user commented with a series of heart-eye emoji.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Pippen posted a photo with two of the Kardashian sisters — Kim and Kourtney. Pippen looked to be the mastermind behind the selfie while she appeared front and center in the gorgeous shot. In the image, she wears her long, blonde-dyed locks down and straight, pursing her lips for the camera. As usual, the mother of four is rocking a face full of makeup, including subtle pink lipgloss. Next to her is Kim, who is rocking pigtail braids as well as bright red eyeliner, and Kourt stands just behind the two, appearing to be makeup-free.

The caption of the image was fittingly titled “magic moments.”