The President of National Border Patrol Council: ‘Ocasio-Cortez Is Trying To Dehumanize Us’

Ocasio-Cortez has compared immigrant detention facilities to concentration camps.

The President of the National Border Patrol Council said Wednesday that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is trying to “dehumanize” Border Patrol agents, in an op-ed for Fox News.

Brandon Judd, the president of the National Border Patrol Council, an agency that represents 16,000 Border Patrol Agents, penned the op-ed after Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) following her visit with other members of Congress to CBP migrant detention facilities earlier in the week.

In the op-ed, Judd expressed dissatisfaction with Ocasio-Cortez for her repeated claim that the migrant detention facilities at the southern border are reminiscent of concentration camps.

“I am disgusted by Ocasio-Cortez’s lies and her determination to needlessly and dangerously inflame public sentiment regarding the crisis on our southern border by abandoning facts and making wild and unsupported accusations.”

Judd’s said that Ocasio-Cortez is “dehumanizing” the agents through her concentration camp claim, implying that she is linking Border Patrol officers with Nazis during the Holocaust.

Judd continued, claiming the first-term congresswoman was interested only in pushing propaganda as opposed to facts.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Monday that migrants were told to drink water out of toilets if water fountains attached to them were not functioning. Judd said the fountains attached to the toilets do work and claimed that it could be proven with video from the facilities.

This was in fact the type of toilet we saw in the cell. Except there was just one, and the sink portion was not functioning – @AyannaPressley smartly tried to open the faucet, and nothing came out. So the women were told they could drink out of the bowl. https://t.co/rcu9Rt6B2x — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

In his op-ed, Judd blamed the parents and family members of detained children for any hardships they may face. Additionally, he said that Ocasio-Cortez could work toward enacting or changing legislation in Congress, but demanded that the congresswomen direct her anger away from Border Patrol agents. He also accused Ocasio-Cortez of using undocumented immigrants for selfish purposes.

Loading...

“Ocasio-Cortez is playing politics with illegal immigrants. She seeks to raise her profile higher in the media and portray herself as the champion of the detainees – when she is in fact working against their best interests.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ocasio-Cortez has detailed her account of her visit on Twitter. In addition to detainees being directed to drink water from toilets, the congresswoman said that inmates told her CBP officers were waking them at odd hours, and that some officers referred to female inmates using derogatory language.

Ocasio-Cortez’s visit came just hours after a ProPublica report published Monday found current and former Border Patrol agents involved in a secret Facebook groups that made crude jokes about migrants and about the congresswoman, per a previous The Inquisitr report.

Kevin McAleena, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, said Wednesday that the agency was launching an investigation into the secret Facebook group.