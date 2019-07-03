Nicki Minaj Shows Off Enviable Bikini Body While Relaxing In The Pool

Nicki Minaj is enjoying summer to the fullest, and she wants all of her fans to know it.

The rapper shared an envy-inducing video of herself lounging in a pool on her Instagram stories, and she was not afraid to show some major skin. In the clip, she flaunts her insane curves and ample cleavage in a skimpy, bright yellow bikini while her new hit tune “Megatron” played in the background.

Nicki mouthed the lyrics as she moved the phone around, panning the camera to her boyfriend. Her 41-year-old beau, Kenneth Petty, also flaunted his fit figure in a pair of black boxers while he smoked and basked in the sun.

The 36-year-old artist wore her super long, dark raven locks in a partial up-do, letting some of them cascade down her shoulders. She flaunted a very thick eyeliner and some nude lipstick color on her full lips and appeared to be wearing colored contact lenses, too.

Later on, she jokingly posted a message on her Insta stories that read, “I see y’all going in on my eye liner. I’m not gonna wear it no more. Stop bullying me,” along with a laughing face emoji, which means she must have gotten lots of messages due to her unconventional makeup choice.

Fans who worried about the video disappearing in 24 hours can rest assured because she also posted it on Twitter.

At the moment, Nicki seems to be busy promoting her new single, which she dropped just recently, and living her best life alongside her beau. The two officially announced their relationship back in December last year, and the hip-hop artist has since then called him her “soulmate” and revealed they were “about to get married,” as per Hollywood Life.

Then on June 23, she dropped a major bomb during her Queen Radio show when she told listeners she and Kenneth had gotten a marriage license and gushed about how happy she is with him.

“I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone of anything. Certain traveling things I don’t wanna do it. I’m just enjoying my downtime,” she explained, adding that becoming a mother is “the end goal” for her.

She posted a clip of that specific show on her Instagram feed, where she is seen having a blast in the studio with some friends and Kenneth, and she looks incredibly loved-up.