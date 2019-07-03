Candice Swanepoel’s Nearly-Nude Snap Drives Instagram Wild

Candice Swanepoel brought some serious heat to her Instagram account this morning with a sizzling new snap that is driving her fans wild.

The eye-popping post was uploaded on Wednesday, July 3, and quickly gained loads of attention from the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s 13.5 million followers. In the photo, Candice was captured standing on the beach, a picturesque scene of the calm waves floating to shore behind her. Many, however, may not have even noticed the breathtaking background, instead being entirely too captivated by the nearly-nude display the model put on the was sure to send pulses racing.

Candice stood with her body square in front of the camera and her head turned to the side, her bare back feeling the warmth of the golden sun. The model offered fans almost a complete look at her famous figure with her decision to go almost completely naked in the snap, explaining in the caption that she plans to continue to do so all summer long. She expertly positioned her hands to cover her bare, voluptuous bosom, though an ample amount of cleavage was still left well within eyesight.

The South African bombshell did sport one article of clothing in the sultry shot: a very sheer, patterned sarong, though its effort to provide coverage was minimal. An outline of Candice’s long, toned legs was completely visible thanks to the see-through nature of the thin fabric that the garment was made of, and it clung tightly to her hips to highlight her famous curves. The piece was wrapped low on her waist, drawing eyes to the stunner’s flat midsection and impressive abs.

Candice’s signature blonde tresses were tied in a sleek, low bun behind her head, keeping them from blowing in the breeze and covering up her face. She completed her au naturel look with a gorgeous makeup routine that consisted of a light dusting of blush and dark mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the model and swimsuit designer went absolutely crazy for the new addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, Candice’s skin-baring snap has already racked up over 350,000 likes within five hours of going live to the social media platform and that number is growing by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the babe on her jaw-dropping display.

“You are so perfect,” one fan wrote.

Another called her a “goddess.”

“My favorite VS angel,” commented a third.

Candice is clearly no stranger to flaunting her incredible physique on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunner recently shared another steamy snap to her page that caught her showing off her bare midriff in a knotted, red crop top, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.