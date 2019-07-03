Kourtney Kardashian’s Itty-Bitty Leathers Launch Major Confusion: ‘Thought This Was Kim’

Kourtney Kardashian appears to have launched major confusion. Pictures of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her close friend Larsa Pippen were posted to Larsa’s Instagram on Wednesday. The July 3 snaps showed Larsa on the left and Kourtney on the right. The two ladies were holding hands as they appeared to make their way through a crowd.

The 40-year-old Poosh CEO appeared to have gone all-out with her outfit. Her ripped abs were on show via a sexy leather crop top. The long-sleeved number was paired with stylish dark pants. Likewise opting for blacks, Larsa came clad in grunge-like vibes. Her rock star T-shirt matched elements of her zip-up skirt. Both ladies were showing off their beauty in a made-up look.

Fan comments quickly poured in. Many seemed to be echoing the same thought – quite simply, Instagram seemed to be doing a double-take.

“Kourtney looks just like Kim here!” one fan wrote.

“Thought this was Kim,” manifested several times in the comments section.

Another user took the time to use the sisters’ Instagram handles in their comment.

“@Wow, @kourtneykardash looks the double of @kimkardashian.”

Countless others seemed to echo the thought. With her long dark hair and smokey-eyed makeup, the mother of three did, indeed, somewhat resemble her younger sister. The KKW Beauty founder might go blonde from time to time, but her signature look involves brunette hair.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are frequently commented on for showing a family resemblance. The clan’s trademark curves seem to be a sister-wide deal. Kylie Jenner manifests the same curvaceous rear that Kim is known for. While Kendall’s supermodel frame is more willowy, she too boasts a sizzling rear. Khloe Kardashian also seems to have inherited the genes.

Comments left on Larsa’s photos weren’t referencing body shape, though. Fans seemed utterly convinced that Kourtney’s face was Kim’s.

Loading...

“At first glance I thought it was @kimkardashian,” was one comment.

Elsewhere, the pair were given the thumbs-up for appearing to have a good time and nailing their style. Larsa may not be a Kardashian by blood, but this close-knit friend is up there with the family on the fashion front. Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will recognize this fashionista from the hit E! show. The sisters recently showed their loyalty towards Larsa by turning up to her 45th birthday party.

It looks like fans have yet to make their peace with this update. Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her Instagram.